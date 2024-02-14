Did Stan Delaney kill his wife? Is she even dead? What are her four children hiding? These are the questions at the forefront of the newest trailer for Peacock's brand-new show, Apples Never Fall, starring Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Alison Brie and Jake Lacy.

On Wednesday, NBCUniversal released a new and extended promo for the limited series, which takes an in-depth look at the secrets of one family whose lives seem perfect from the outside looking in.

In this adaptation of Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel of the same name, Bening plays Joy Delaney, the beloved mother, wife and figure behind the Delaney Tennis Academy, which she has run for decades alongside her husband, Stan Delaney (Neill).

"While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children, everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing," a description of the series from Peacock reads. "But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface."

Brie and Lacy star as two of the four Delaney children, Amy and Troy, respectively, who are among the first to raise red flags when their mom vanishes without a trace. As time passes and their father maintains a laissez-faire attitude, the children are left to grapple with the shocking possibility that their father may have done something sinister.

Watch the trailer for the series in the player below:

The series also stars Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles, Georgia Flood, Jeanine Serralles and Dylan Thuraisingham.

Apples Never Fall, a seven-episode engagement, premieres March 14 on Peacock.

