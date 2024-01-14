Tonight, the Detroit Lions are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. This Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams will be the first time in NFL postseason history that both starting quarterbacks are facing their former teams.

Kickoff from Ford Field is at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC, but if you don't have cable, there is currently a big deal on Peacock that will cut the price of the streaming service in half. Right now, you can get 50% off one year of Peacock Premium to watch the Rams vs. Lions game along with NFL Divisional Rounds airing on NBC.

Save 50% on Peacock

Regularly $59.99 annually, new subscribers can get Peacock for $29.99 for one year. With Peacock Premium, you can stream the game on up to three devices at once and cancel anytime. The limited-time Peacock deal expires today, January 14, so we recommend hurrying to score these huge savings.

Peacock Premium is Peacock's ad-supported plan which also grants access to a massive library of iconic shows and blockbuster movies, plus original series, and live sports. You can also watch NBC hit series the day after they air on traditional TV.

From all the seasons of Love Island and Vanderpump Rules to the 2024 Sony Open and more of the PGA Tour, Peacock has something for every kind of streamer. If you already have a Peacock account, but don't have a Premium plan, you can use the code PEACOCK2024 to redeem the offer.

Peacock also has a discounted student rate of $1.99 per month for 12 months.

Get the Peacock Student Discount

Below, get 50% off Peacock to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions game tonight without cable. For more way to stream the 2024 NFL Playoffs, check out our guide to catch every matchup during the postseason.

