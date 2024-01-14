The 2024 NFL Playoffs are finally upon us and now it's time for Wild Card Weekend. Today, the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Detroit Lions — a primetime game marking the first time in NFL postseason history that both starting quarterbacks are facing their former teams. Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff swapped teams in a 2021 trade and will now battle it out at Ford Field.

Watch the Rams vs. Lions on Peacock

The No. 6 Los Angeles Ram finished the regular season with a four-game winning streak and have won four straight postseason contests, including Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Meanwhile, the third-seeded Detroit Lions will try to end the longest postseason losing streak in NFL history in Sunday's NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions in the NFL Playoffs, including live streaming options.

What time is the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions game?

The postseason NFC battle between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions is set to kick off Sunday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Rams vs. Lions Game Without Cable

The Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions playoff game will be airing on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can stream the NFL playoff game on Peacock.

Peacock Premium plans are only $5.99 per month, include ads and let you stream live sports airing on NBC, including Sunday's matchup. Right now, there is a Peacock deal offering new subscribers 50% off their first year of streaming. That brings the price down from $59.99 to $29.99 to stream the game on up to three devices at once.

If you already have a Peacock account, but don't have a Premium plan, you can use the code PEACOCK2024 to redeem this limited-time offer.

The most cost-effective way to watch tonight's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV as you'll also be able to watch three other matchups this weekend.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NFL matchup if you're not home.

How to Watch the Rams vs. Lions Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Below, view the NFL playoff schedule with game times, television stations and streaming services to ensure you don't miss any of the must-watch matchups this weekend.

Saturday, January 13

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, January 14

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (Fox, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions , 8:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Monday, January 15

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Sling TV, FuboTV)

RELATED CONTENT: