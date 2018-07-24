Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga & More Celebs Send Well Wishes to Demi Lovato Following Drug Overdose
Many are keeping Demi Lovato close to their hearts.
Shortly after ET learned that the 25-year-old "Sober" singer was hospitalized on Tuesday for a drug overdose, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars took to social media to send their well wishes, thoughts and prayers to Lovato.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells ET that at 11:22 a.m. they responded to a medical need call. Authorities would not confirm that the woman taken to the hospital was Lovato, though ET has confirmed through a source that the female patient is indeed Lovato. She is now "stable," according to a source.
"I love u @ddlovato," Grande tweeted.
"We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you," Gaga wrote.
DeGeneres also expressed how heartbreaking the situation was, tweeting, "I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."
Meanwhile, Lovato's reps tell ET in a statement that she is "awake and with family."
"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," the statement reads. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
Earlier this month, Lovato opened up about her relapse in her new song, "Sober." Iggy Azalea told ET that she had known about her friend's troubles and wishes her the best.
