Ariana Grande Says ‘True Love Doesn’t Exist’ Then Blames the Comment on Hunger

By Rachel McRady‍
Ariana Grande
Is Ariana Grande saying "Thank U, Next" to true love?

The 25-year-old singer released her epic new rom com-inspired music video for her new single on Friday and has been on the Internet all weekend, celebrating her record-breaking success with her fans. 

But on Saturday, things took a turn for the serious in a since-deleted tweet. 

“Actually… I don’t want no ‘next’. True love doesn’t exist. Hope you’re having a great day!” she wrote. 

Grande later deleted the tweet, and gave fans a follow-up.

“True love might exist i was just hungry,” she wrote, before adding, “But still, f**k that.” 

It’s been a year of ups and down romantically for Grande, who had a whirlwind engagement to comedian Pete Davidson, which was called off this fall. She also lost her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, to a fatal drug overdose in September. 

“Thank U, Next” is an ode to Grande’s famous exes, which she told one fan was written after a “pretty rough day.” 

