Ariana Grande is getting really real in her new single.

The singer's latest track and music video, "Boyfriend," drops on Thursday night, and she took to Twitter earlier in the day to tells fans and followers about the "nostalgic bop," which is a collaboration with pop duo Social House.

"I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know!" Grande wrote in response to a fan who asked about the song's inspiration. "People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to."

"We wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person ... but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone," she continued.

right ?

Grande also promised that the video for the track -- which she wrote with Social House's Mikey Foster and Scootie Anderson -- has some surprises to come, saying her favorite moments of filming were "the stunts & scooties reactions to everything."

The "7 Rings" songstress has always been candid with fans on social media. Last month, she took to Instagram to open up about performing on her Sweetener Tour during a point in her life when she's "still processing a lot" -- following her split from fiance Pete Davidson and the death of her ex, rapper Mac Miller.

"Tour is wild. life is wild. i’m grateful for the sea of love i have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got," Grande wrote, alongside a snapshot of herself performing on stage during one of her concerts. "I’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. i’m grateful for my voice and my team. i’m grateful for this music."

The 26-year-old singer -- who was seen in fan-shot videos struggling to get through a song as she choked back tears on stage -- said she's someone who feels "everything very intensely."

"No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, i’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what i’ve started... I have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot ... so sometimes i cry a lot!" Grande wrote, seemingly addressing the video. "I thank you for accepting my humanness. i’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through. i feel it and i appreciate it. and all of you so much."

Grande concluded her heartfelt post with a message for any of her fans who may also be struggling with emotional challenges and hardships.

"I’m sharing this because i’m grateful and because i want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone," she wrote. "It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time... but i want you to know, you aren’t alone and i think you’re doing great."

