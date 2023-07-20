Ethan Slater has made his Instagram account private following news of his relationship with Ariana Grande.

Slater locked off his account Thursday, just hours after the news broke that Grande had moved on with the actor -- following the end of her marriage to Dalton Gomez -- allowing just his 84,000 followers to see his posts.

A source confirmed the news the Wicked co-stars are dating Thursday morning.

"Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun," the source shared. "They didn't start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends."

Slater plays Boq in director Jon M. Chu's upcoming adaptation of the beloved musical -- a Munchkin who is deeply in love with (but ultimately, romantically rejected by) Galinda, played by Grande. (Boq later becomes the Tin Man as Wicked sets up the world of The Wizard of Oz.)

TMZ, who was first to report the news, shared a picture of the pair together from the Wicked cast's celebration of Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win back in March.

The relationship news comes just days after a source confirmed to ET that Grande and Gomez had separated after two years of marriage, noting that the pair -- who tied the knot in May 2021, five months after announcing their engagement -- "ultimately were just not a good fit."

"Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived," another source added Monday. "Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues."

Slater married his former high school classmate, Lilly Jay, in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, last year.

Grande has had plenty of support from her Wicked cast mates following the news of her split. She and her Fiyero, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, attended the Wimbledon men's final over the weekend, and she was spotted shopping in London on Tuesday with the Elphaba to her Glinda, Cynthia Erivo.

The Universal Pictures film -- set to be released in two parts in November 2024 and November 2025, also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, and more.

