Following in his famous father's footsteps… or poses, rather. Joseph Baena is the spitting image of his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, as he continues to tone his fit physique.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to show off his poses while shirtless, flexing his muscles in many of the same poses as his action star dad did in his body building days.

"Competing with myself to be better everyday! 😤" Baena captioned the pics.

Jack Mitchell/Getty Images

Baena recently traveled to Austria to visit the Arnold Schwarzenegger Museum, recreating many famous photos of his dad and even striking the same pose as the statue of the Austrian actor which sits outside the front of the museum.

"It’s not a trip to Austria without visiting the @arnoldschwarzeneggermuseum right?" he wrote.

Back in May, Baena spoke with ET about his dad at the premiere of his dad's show, Fubar.

"He's an amazing father. He's a great person to look up to and he's the smartest man I know," he shared. "It's been a great journey and he's always been so supportive of whatever I do. So, I'm just really grateful to have a dad like him."

Arnold shares Joseph with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper. He's also dad to daughters Katherine, 33, and Christina, 32, and sons Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26, with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver.

RELATED CONTENT: