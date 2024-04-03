Ashanti Shares Cute Instagram Post From Date Night With Nelly

Ashanti had a courtside date night with her baby, Nelly!

On Tuesday, the "Foolish" singer shared a series of sweet pics of her and the "Air Force Ones" rapper from their date night at the Atlanta Hawks game.

"🖤❤️," the GRAMMY-winning singer captioned the post. The loved-up photo carousel began with a picture of her and Nelly smiling as she sits on his lap. The post continues with a series of photos of the pair posing with Ashanti's longtime friend, and former collaborator, Lloyd.

Ashanti's play on the black and red heart emojis was a callback to their date-night style.

For her part, the "Unfoolish" singer wore a red Balenciaga T-shirt dress with matching thigh-high boots and a red fur coat. Nelly kept it cool and casual in a black sweatsuit.

Since rekindling their romance in 2023, Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, have put their romance on full display.

Last month, the pair walked the carpet together at the 25th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

A month prior, the couple went on Instagram Live for a hilarious moment, as Ashanti supported -- and laughed -- at her man, who lost his tooth during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

In October, Nelly showered his lady with love in honor of her birthday, marking their debut on Instagram.

"One time for the birthday girl…. Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working [woman] I know," Nelly wrote in his caption. "@ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!"

Last year, amid their second chance at love with each other, sources told ET that Nelly and Ashanti were serious this time around.

"Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy," the source said.

Another source told ET, "Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together."

