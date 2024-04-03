News

Ashanti Shares Cute Instagram Post From Date Night With Nelly

By Tionah Lee
Published: 10:28 AM PDT, April 3, 2024

The pair rekindled their romance in 2023, a decade after their first split.

Ashanti had a courtside date night with her babyNelly!

On Tuesday, the "Foolish" singer shared a series of sweet pics of her and the "Air Force Ones" rapper from their date night at the Atlanta Hawks game. 

"🖤❤️," the GRAMMY-winning singer captioned the post. The loved-up photo carousel began with a picture of her and Nelly smiling as she sits on his lap. The post continues with a series of photos of the pair posing with Ashanti's longtime friend, and former collaborator, Lloyd. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Ashanti's play on the black and red heart emojis was a callback to their date-night style. 

For her part, the "Unfoolish" singer wore a red Balenciaga T-shirt dress with matching thigh-high boots and a red fur coat. Nelly kept it cool and casual in a black sweatsuit. 

Since rekindling their romance in 2023, Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, have put their romance on full display. 

Last month, the pair walked the carpet together at the 25th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. 

A month prior, the couple went on Instagram Live for a hilarious moment, as Ashanti supported -- and laughed -- at her man, who lost his tooth during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. 

In October, Nelly showered his lady with love in honor of her birthday, marking their debut on Instagram. 

"One time for the birthday girl…. Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working [woman] I know," Nelly wrote in his caption. "@ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!"

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Last year, amid their second chance at love with each other, sources told ET that Nelly and Ashanti were serious this time around.

"Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy," the source said. 

Another source told ET, "Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together."

For more on Nelly and Ashanti, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Nelly Loses His Tooth -- See Ashanti's Reaction

News

Nelly Loses His Tooth -- See Ashanti's Reaction

Ashanti and Nelly's Romance Timeline: A Blossoming Second Chance

News

Ashanti and Nelly's Romance Timeline: A Blossoming Second Chance

Ashanti Dances With Nelly in Sweet On-Stage Moment

News

Ashanti Dances With Nelly in Sweet On-Stage Moment

Video

Ashanti and Nelly Spark Pregnancy Speculation Amid Rekindled Romance
Related Photos
Celeb Couples Pack on the PDA in 2024
9 Photos
Celeb Couples Pack on the PDA in 2024

Tags:

Latest News