Ashley Homestore Labor Day Sale: Save up to 5% off Trendy Furniture

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ashley Homestore

Ashley Homestore's Labor Day Sale is sure to have something that suits your home decor style. The furniture retailer has kicked off their holiday weekend deals -- taking up to 5% off select items with promo code LDSAVINGS. Plus, shoppers can get 12 months special financing. 

While Ashley Homestore is known for having traditional furniture, they are also brimming with a lot of options for those looking for trendy home pieces that range in styles. You'll find items for modern farmhouse, contemporary glam, sleek minimalist and more. Shop deals on furniture pieces for the living room, dining room, bedroom, guest room, kitchen, outdoor space or an entryway. Get low prices on couches, accent chairs, patio sets, home decor accessories, beds and tables.

Be sure to check out more Labor Day deals happening right now, including boots under $50mattresses and tech items.

Shop the Ashley Homestore Labor Day Sale and see ET Style's favorite deals below. 

Havalance Dining Table
Havalance Dining Table
Ashley Homestore
Havalance Dining Table

A great dupe for Meghan Markle's large French farmhouse-style table seen in her Montecito home. 

$900$855
Macleary Sofa
Macleary Sofa
Ashley Homestore
Macleary Sofa

Velvet furniture is a big trend right now! Add a lush green couch with clean, linear aesthetic to your home to up its cool factor. 

$750$712
Mr. Kate Neely Futon with Bolster Pillows
Mr. Kate Neely Futon with Bolster Pillows
Ashley Homestore
Mr. Kate Neely Futon with Bolster Pillows

Another velvet stunner! Add this vintage-inspired convertible futon sofa, designed by interior designer and YouTuber Mr. Kate, to the guest room. 

$630$598
Arroyo Sofa
Arroyo Sofa
Ashley Homestore
Arroyo Sofa

This caramel faux leather sofa with bolster pillows and tapered legs would look great in a city apartment. 

$750$712
Bales 5-Piece Modular Seating
Bales 5-Piece Modular Seating
Ashley Homestore
Bales 5-Piece Modular Seating

Save $105 on this versatile five-piece modular couch.

$2,100$1,995
Tartonelle Accent Chair
Tartonelle Accent Chair
Ashley Homestore
Tartonelle Accent Chair

This highly-rated tufted, plush accent chair is sure to add a glamorous touch to any space. 

$570$541
Effie Queen Panel Bed
Effie Queen Panel Bed
Ashley Homestore
Effie Queen Panel Bed

A block wood bed frame that has a modern farmhouse look. 

$350$332
Starmore 76" Bookcase
bookcase
Ashley Homestore
Starmore 76" Bookcase

Display books, small art and decor on this handsome industrial design bookcase with metal frame. 

$640$608
Brentburn Accent Cabinet
Brentburn Accent Cabinet
Ashley Homestore
Brentburn Accent Cabinet

Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this opulent yet refined black accent cabinet with brass inlays and metal legs. 

$720$684
Beachcroft Outdoor Dining Table and 4 Chairs
Beachcroft Outdoor Dining Table and 4 Chairs
Ashley Homestore
Beachcroft Outdoor Dining Table and 4 Chairs

A durable, weather-resistant outdoor dining set that comes with four cushioned wicker chairs. 

$2,940$2,793
Crystal Cave Outdoor Loveseat with Table (Set of 2)
Crystal Cave Outdoor Loveseat with Table (Set of 2)
Ashley Homestore
Crystal Cave Outdoor Loveseat with Table (Set of 2)

We love the modern boho look of this outdoor loveseat and glass top coffee table set. 

$680$646
Aldwin Home Office Lift Top Desk
Aldwin Home Office Lift Top Desk
Ashley Homestore
Aldwin Home Office Lift Top Desk

If you're continuing to work from home this fall, consider upgrading to a lift-top desk to use as a standing desk and for extra storage. 

$490$465
Trinell 6 Drawer Dresser
Trinell 6 Drawer Dresser
Ashley Homestore
Trinell 6 Drawer Dresser

A warm, rustic wooden dresser with antiqued bronze-tone hardware. 

$440$418
Clarkburn Bar Cart
Clarkburn Bar Cart
Ashley Homestore
Clarkburn Bar Cart

Keep your favorite spirits, wine bottles and glassware on this beautiful metal bar cart. 

$80$76
Centiar Counter Height Bar Stool (Set of 2)
Centiar Counter Height Bar Stool (Set of 2)
Ashley Homestore
Centiar Counter Height Bar Stool (Set of 2)

Modern bar stools with contoured bucket seats and curved metal base. 

$200$190
Simple Designs Geometric Concrete Lamp
Simple Designs Geometric Concrete Lamp
Ashley Homestore
Simple Designs Geometric Concrete Lamp

A stunning table lamp with a concrete geometric base. 

$28$27

