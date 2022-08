We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ashley Homestore's Labor Day Sale is sure to have something that suits your home decor style. The furniture retailer has kicked off their holiday weekend deals -- taking up to 5% off select items with promo code LDSAVINGS. Plus, shoppers can get 12 months special financing.

While Ashley Homestore is known for having traditional furniture, they are also brimming with a lot of options for those looking for trendy home pieces that range in styles. You'll find items for modern farmhouse, contemporary glam, sleek minimalist and more. Shop deals on furniture pieces for the living room, dining room, bedroom, guest room, kitchen, outdoor space or an entryway. Get low prices on couches, accent chairs, patio sets, home decor accessories, beds and tables.

Be sure to check out more Labor Day deals happening right now, including boots under $50, mattresses and tech items.

Shop the Ashley Homestore Labor Day Sale and see ET Style's favorite deals below.

Macleary Sofa Ashley Homestore Macleary Sofa Velvet furniture is a big trend right now! Add a lush green couch with clean, linear aesthetic to your home to up its cool factor. $750 $712 Buy Now

Arroyo Sofa Ashley Homestore Arroyo Sofa This caramel faux leather sofa with bolster pillows and tapered legs would look great in a city apartment. $750 $712 Buy Now

Brentburn Accent Cabinet Ashley Homestore Brentburn Accent Cabinet Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this opulent yet refined black accent cabinet with brass inlays and metal legs. $720 $684 Buy Now

