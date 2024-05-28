Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' kids are the spitting image of their famous parents! The A-listers made a rare public appearance with their daughter Wyatt, 9, and some Dimitri, 7, over the holiday weekend at a WNBA game.

The Kutcher-Kunis clan watched Indiana Fever defeat the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, while sitting courtside. The family also posed with Indiana star Caitlin Clark after her team managed a 78 to 73 win.

Kutcher showed his support for Clark by rocking a University of Iowa hat — the college both he and Clark attended. His look-alike son also sported an Iowa Hawkeyes sweatshirt.

Clark was filmed greeting the family after the game, as an excited Wyatt put her hand over her mouth. The group all went in for a hug from the famed athlete.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever poses for a photo with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on May 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Harry How/Getty Images

This marks the first public event Wyatt and Dimitri have attended with their famous parents. Though Kutcher and Kunis have publicly spoken about their two kids before, they have opted to keep them mostly out of the spotlight.

The couple met on the set of That '70s Show back in the late '90s, but they didn't tie the knot until 2015 after they reconnected post-show.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and their children look on during the WNBA basketball game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks on May 24, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. - Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"I'm a dreamer, she's an executor, and that would be like the opposite functions that we serve," Kutcher explained to ET of his wife in 2023.

Kunis also opened up to ET in 2021 about how the couple juggles work and parenting.

"We tag team!" she said at the time. "We never work at the same time. And we only shoot on location during summer breaks, and the rest of the time we shoot at home."

RELATED CONTENT: