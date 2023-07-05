Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a love story made for Hollywood.

From growing up on different sides of the world, to both being cast together in their first major television show, drifting apart and then reuniting and falling in love years later, you couldn't script things much better for the happy couple and parents of two.

"I mean, how do you not love him, right?" Kunis gushed to ET about her husband at the Jupiter Ascending premiere in February 2015. "He's so great."

And the pair are so in sync, they even have fun mocking tabloid headlines speculating about their marriage. In a 2019 Instagram post, the couple shared a laugh about a magazine cover announcing their "break up."

"It's over between us," Kunis said, reading off her phone, as Kutcher mocked the headlines in the background. "I felt suffocated. And I took the kids. You had a very dark secret exposed."

Read on to learn more about the couple and their life together.

EARLY YEARS

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine -- still part of the Soviet Union at the time -- and moved with her family to Los Angeles when she was seven years old. Despite not speaking a word of English when she came to America, she got her start in acting in commercials at age nine and after booking several small roles in TV shows and movies, was cast on That '70s Show in 1998 -- lying about her age to producers, as she was just 14 at the time.

Kutcher was born and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, alongside his fraternal twin brother, Michael. He found an interest in performing in high school, and, after being scouted as a model, moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. He was 20 when he booked That '70s Show as one of his first jobs, and would go on to be a major A-lister of the early 2000s.

On That '70s Show, the pair played an on-again, off-again couple, Jackie and Kelso, and Kunis even had her first real-life kiss with Kutcher for a scene on the show!

Kunis and Kutcher on 'That '70s Show.' Fox

PAST LOVES

Kutcher dated his Just Married co-star, Brittany Murphy, in 2002 before they split and he met and married Demi Moore. The pair tied the knot on Sept. 24, 2005, and were married for six years, becoming a major focus of tabloid speculation and public attention, due in part to their 16-year age difference. They ultimately separated in November 2011, and their divorce was finalized on Nov. 27, 2013.

"Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce," Kutcher told Esquire magazine in January 2023. "Divorce feels like a wholesale f**king failure. You failed at marriage."

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

The couple also suffered a tragic loss when Moore miscarried a baby at around six months, a girl they planned to call Chaplin Ray.

"Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful," Kutcher said of the loss. "Everyone deals with that in different ways."

For her part, Kunis was in a long-term relationship with Macaulay Culkin from 2002 until 2011, and denied several rumors that they had secretly tied the knot. In a July 2018 interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, she took the blame for the split, which she said left the couple on bad terms, even today.

"[It was] a horrible, horrible breakup. I f**ked up," she admitted. "I was an a**hole in my 20s and I'll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d**k,' and accept it and I own it now."

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

RECONNECTING

The former on-screen couple reconnected at the Golden Globe Awards in 2012, where both presented awards and the sparks flew.

During an episode of his Peloton interview and marathon training series, Our Future Selves, in September 2022, Kutcher spoke to Kenny Chesney about the hilarious way the country star's hit song, "You and Tequila," helped him drunkenly profess his love to Kunis for the first time.

"I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy,'" Kutcher recalled. "And I told her I loved her, and she said, 'Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?'"

The next day, Kutcher recalled, he told Kunis that he still meant it, and she later told ET that she realized she loved him at the same time.

"It really happened," Kunis said, corroborating her husband's tequila-fueled tale. "Oh, I remember that night. I didn't have tequila. I was sober and I was like, 'Oh my god.' It happened, guys."

The pair looked similarly smitten in one of their first public outings as a couple, at a Los Angeles Lakers game in February 2013. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

MARRIED LIFE

Kunis and Kutcher got engaged in February 2014, welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt, in October 2014, and tied the knot in California in July 2015.

They welcomed a son, Dmitri, in November 2016, and live in a sustainable farmhouse in Beverly Hills, California.

They even worked together a few more times, cameoing as their '70s Show characters on That '90s Show, and starring in a Super Bowl ad for Cheetos in 2021.

"Ashton and I -- we don't want to -- we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before we were together, but in real life, we don't work together," Kunis said of how the Super Bowl project came about. "It was quarantine, and we're stuck with our children -- for nine, 12 months at this point? And I was like, two days, babe. We get two days off!"

"We literally were like, yeah, OK, let's do it," she continued. "So we did it! And I hate saying it, but we were like, freedom! We walked out and it was like, we were humans again. It was amazing."

In June 2023, ahead of their eighth wedding anniversary, Kutcher shared a simple, yet sweet, tribute to his wife on Instagram. He posted a pic of Kunis stretching her arms out wide and smiling under a rainbow, with the caption, "I’m the Luckiest man alive. #gratitude."

UPS AND DOWNS

That's not to say, however, that the couple hasn't had some hard times. Kutcher opened up about major health issues that gave him a scare on the premiere episode of Paramount+'s health series, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus in December 2022.

"I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see. Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk. I had vasculitis," he recalled.

The condition causes blood vessel walls to thicken, which prompts blood flow to be restricted, leading to potential complications such as blood clots and organ damage. If the blood vessels are impacted in the ears, it can lead to hearing loss. Vision loss happens when blood is restricted from reaching the eyes. According to Dr. Agus, vasculitis can happen to any healthy human being, with short or long-term effects.

"There's a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly," Kutcher detailed. "And then suddenly you can't see, like you have this occlusion and you can't see. And then, like, 'Why are you not f**king talking louder because I can't hear you?' You want to reclaim the health that you once had."

Throughout the episode, Kutcher praised Kunis for her support, repeatedly saying, "She's the best."

Kunis had previously shared her memories of the experience in a September 2022 interview with ET, saying that her support mainly consisted of putting her head down and doing whatever Kutcher needed to get back to full health -- three years after the initial scare, he was able to run the New York City marathon.

"I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through," Kunis said of how the couple got through the tough time. "You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life. And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do."

The pair also have also worked together to use their star power for good -- particularly when it came to the war in Kunis' home country of Ukraine. They started a GoFundMe campaign -- in conjunction with Airbnb and FlexPort.org -- with a goal of raising $30 million to help those affected by the conflict in Ukraine, with hopes to set up housing for displaced civilians and provide resources to those in need. Kunis and Kutcher said they'd match up to $3 million of their own money, and within just a few hours, the campaign had already surpassed $2.5 million in donations.

"The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of support," Kunis said in a video posted to the GoFundMe campaign. "We need to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us."

