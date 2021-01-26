Asian-Founded Brands to Shop in Honor of Lunar New Year
Asian-founded brands make up some of the most fashionable labels in the industry, and in honor of Lunar New Year -- a holiday celebrated in many Asian cultures -- we are spotlighting Asian-founded fashion labels to support and shop from now and always.
Lunar New Year celebrations typically take place over multiple days, beginning with the new moon on the first day of the first month on the lunar calendar. For 2021 -- which is the Year of the Ox -- the holiday starts on Feb. 12.
Although commonly known as Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year is celebrated in various ways in different Asian countries and regions, including South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore and other areas.
Whether you already love these brands or are discovering new labels, browse through ET Style's selection of Asian-founded fashion lines to know and shop.
Chelsea Mak
The Los Angeles-based designer's "lady clothes for cool girls" are inspired by her childhood travels to Shanghai and British Hong Kong. Mak's designs are produced in Shanghai and many are made from dead-stock fabric.
Ji Won Choi
Choi was a favorite on Making the Cut for her innovative take on streetwear. The Korean-American designer, who has collaborated with Adidas Originals, creates pieces inspired by her Korean roots and global professional experience in New York City, Paris and Milan.
Michel&Amazonka
Founded by sisters Michel and Amazonka Choigaalaa in 2015, Michel&Amazonka is a Mongolian fashion line and atelier that offers ready-to-wear and couture wares, combining European style and Mongolian traditions.
Peter Do
The Vietnamese-American designer launched his line in 2018. The Fashion Institute of Technology alumnus received the LVMH Graduate Prize in 2014. Do is known for his modern, sleek tailored designs.
Rejina Pyo
Born and raised in South Korea, the London-based designer launched her own label in 2014 and quickly won over celebrities and the fashion industry. The Central Saint Martins alum is known for bringing a unique spin to the most fashionable trends.
Sandy Liang
The Chinese-American designer's work is inspired by Chinese grandmothers in New York, where she was born and raised. Liang started her brand after graduating from Parsons in 2013. Among the fashion set, Liang's designs are the epitome of downtown cool.
Self-Portrait
Known for its feminine lace dresses, London-based Self-Portrait is a go-to line for the fashion crowd. Malaysian designer Han Chong, a graduate of the prestigious Central Saint Martins, founded the label in 2013.
Senreve
Co-founded by Coral Chung and Wendy Wen, Chinese-American businesswomen and Stanford business school alumnae, Senreve offers Italian leather bags that combine style and function.
YanYan
The knitwear brand's name means "everyone" in Cantonese. Founded by Phyllis Chan and Suzzie Chung, YanYan's fun, whimsical pieces are inspired by the designers' lives in New York and Hong Kong along with their heritage. They use materials sourced from all over the world and are knitted in China.
RELATED CONTENT
Black-Owned Businesses in Fashion and Beauty to Support
Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty and Home
'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses That'll Make You Feel Regency Chic
The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Joggers and More
The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Trendy Boots