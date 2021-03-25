Asian-Founded Brands to Support Now and Always

There are so many amazing Asian-founded brands to buy from, especially small businesses -- from family-owned companies to self-made, entrepreneurial ventures -- that prioritize quality over quantity.

An immense range of different cultures make up the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders community, and the many talents from the community are represented in a variety of companies across categories, including fashion, makeup, skincare, food and lifestyle.

Shopping from these Asian-founded brands is a great opportunity to support Asian business owners who have experienced financial setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic and further persecution caused by the rise of violence against the AAPI community.

Whether you'll be discovering new lines or revisiting favorites, ET Style has gathered a list of Asian-founded brands to shop now and always. And check back as we continue to add more to this growing list.

With degrees in biomedical and pharmaceutical science and international business, Singaporean founder Nicolas Travis created Allies of Skin to offer "sophisticated and smart" skincare formulations that "combine only effective, clinically-proven actives into biocompatible formulas," according to the brand's website.

Allies of Skin 35% Vitamin C+ Perfecting Serum Dermstore Allies of Skin 35% Vitamin C+ Perfecting Serum This vitamin C serum packs a punch with its waterless, 35% vitamin C content formula to provide antioxidant protection to the skin, stated on the Dermstore website. $118 AT DERMSTORE Buy Now

Philippines-born Isadora Alvarez founded L.A.-based sustainable fashion company Back Beat Co., known for its comfortable, laidback-style clothing. The brand uses fabrics that are either recycled or sustainably farmed.

Back Beat Co. Organic Cotton Henley Waffle Pullover Back Beat Co. Back Beat Co. Organic Cotton Henley Waffle Pullover Add this organic cotton waffle top to your daily loungewear lineup. $95 AT BACK BEAT CO. Buy Now

The Los Angeles-based designer's "lady clothes for cool girls" are inspired by her childhood travels to Shanghai and British Hong Kong. Mak's designs are produced in Shanghai and many are made from deadstock fabric.

Chelsea Mak Vienna Blouse White Chelsea Mak Chelsea Mak Vienna Blouse White A statement-making '80s-inspired ruffled blouse. $380 AT CHELSEA MAK BUY NOW

One of the original beauty gurus on YouTube, Vietnamese-American Michelle Phan's radiance-boosting makeup brand, Em Cosmetics, is a favorite among fans and influencers.

EM Cosmetics Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush in Venetian Rose Em Cosmetics EM Cosmetics Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush in Venetian Rose The bestselling Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush is available in a new vintage rose hue. Apply it on the cheeks or eyes to add a touch of warm pink and soft gold. $34 AT EM COSMETICS Buy Now

Choi was a favorite on Making the Cut for her innovative take on streetwear. The Korean-American designer, who has collaborated with Adidas Originals, creates pieces inspired by her Korean roots and global professional experience in New York City, Paris and Milan.

Ji Won Choi Baggage Tag Sweatshirt Ji Won Choi Ji Won Choi Baggage Tag Sweatshirt A fresh take on the classic cozy hoodie, featuring a unique baggage tag paneling. Dress it up or down! $174 AT JI WON CHOI BUY NOW

South-Asian entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala launched Live Tinted in 2019 with the now cult beauty favorite, the Huestick, which can be used as eyeshadow, lipstick, blush and color corrector.

Live Tinted Huestick in Origin Live Tinted Live Tinted Huestick in Origin The award-winning, multi-purpose Huestick can be used on the eyes, lips and cheeks. It can also be applied to even out dark circles and dark spots. $24 AT LIVE TINTED Buy Now

Korean native Jooyeon Song co-founded ManiMe when she was looking for a faster, easier alternative to hours-long salon manicures. ManiMe offers custom-fit gel stick-ons that can be self-applied or removed whenever.

ManiMe Le Bouquet ManiMe ManiMe Le Bouquet The Le Bouquet print is created in collaboration with celebrity nail artist Hang Nguyen. The kit comes with 15 stick-on gels, a nail file and prep pad. $25 AT MANIME Buy Now

Founded by sisters Michel and Amazonka Choigaalaa in 2015, Michel&Amazonka is a Mongolian fashion line and atelier that offers ready-to-wear and couture wares, combining European style and Mongolian traditions.

Michel&Amazonka Goddess Collection Michel&Amazonka Michel&Amazonka Goddess Collection Michel&Amazonka is currently not available for purchase outside of Mongolia, but you can view their collections on their website. Stay tuned for updates from the brand on international shipping. SEE THE COLLECTION

The Brooklyn-based coffee company, founded by Sahra Nguyen, a first generation Vietnamese American, partners with Mr. Ton, a fourth generation farmer, to bring organic green coffee beans grown in Vietnam to the U.S.

Nguyen Coffee Supply The Original Phin Kit (Filter + Coffee) Nguyen Coffee Supply Nguyen Coffee Supply The Original Phin Kit (Filter + Coffee) This set includes a bag of coffee (ground or whole beans) and a Phin Filter -- the best way to brew Vietnamese coffee. Choose a bag of Loyalty, Moxy and Truegrit coffee. $28 AT NGUYEN COFFEE SUPPLY (REG. $30) Buy Now

The Vietnamese-American designer launched his line in 2018. The Fashion Institute of Technology alumnus received the LVMH Graduate Prize in 2014. Do is known for his modern, sleek tailored designs.

Peter Do Ribbed-Knit Top Net-A-Porter Peter Do Ribbed-Knit Top Style this chic zip-up ribbed top with jeans or leggings. $210 AT NET-A-PORTER (REGULARLY $700) BUY NOW

Born and raised in South Korea, the London-based designer launched her own label in 2014 and quickly won over celebrities and the fashion industry. The Central Saint Martins alum is known for bringing a unique spin to the most fashionable trends.

The Chinese-American designer's work is inspired by Chinese grandmothers in New York, where she was born and raised. Liang started her brand after graduating from Parsons in 2013. Among the fashion set, Liang's designs are the epitome of downtown cool.

Sandy Liang Secrets Top Shopbop Sandy Liang Secrets Top This eye and star print turtleneck top will make any winter outfit more fun. $137 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $195) BUY NOW

Known for its feminine lace dresses, London-based Self-Portrait is a go-to line for the fashion crowd. Malaysian designer Han Chong, a graduate of the prestigious Central Saint Martins, founded the label in 2013.

Self-Portrait Azaelea Mini Dress Shopbop Self-Portrait Azaelea Mini Dress The Azaelea guipure lace dress is a Self-Portrait signature. $380 AT SHOPBOP BUY NOW

Co-founded by Coral Chung and Wendy Wen, Chinese-American businesswomen and Stanford business school alumnae, Senreve offers Italian leather bags that combine style and function.

Senreve Mini Maestra Senreve Senreve Mini Maestra This bestseller is the perfect size for all your essentials with seven interior pockets and a tablet sleeve. It can be worn as a backpack, crossbody, satchel or tote. $695 AT SENREVE BUY NOW

If you love K-beauty, Soko Glam founder Charlotte Cho is the one to listen to. Cho founded the expansive Korean beauty online retailer with her husband in 2012. She is also an author and has her own skincare line, Then I Met You.

Neogen Real Ferment Micro Essence Soko Glam Neogen Real Ferment Micro Essence Neogen is one of the most popular skincare brands in South Korea, and if you're going to try one product from the line it has to be their essence. According to Soko Glam, the Real Ferment Micro Essence has more than 93% naturally fermented ingredients that help boost moisture and plumpness to the skin. $38 AT SOKO GLAM Buy Now

Created by artist and life coach Tina Chow Rudolf, Strange Bird makes skincare for the body, mind and spirit. The founder uses ingredients that combine ancient Chinese beauty traditions with flower and crystal essences. For Chow Rudolf's 40th birthday on March 27, she will be donating 40% of sales to the Support the AAPI Community Fund.

Strange Bird Inner Light Moisturizer Strange Bird Strange Bird Inner Light Moisturizer Formulated with hyaluronic acid, camellia oil and jojoba oil, this rose quartz-infused moisturizer is said to help retain moisture, soothe dry skin and promote self-love, as described on the Strange Bird website. $78 AT STRANGE BIRD Buy Now

The knitwear brand's name means "everyone" in Cantonese. Founded by Phyllis Chan and Suzzie Chung, YanYan's fun, whimsical pieces are inspired by the designers' lives in New York and Hong Kong along with their heritage. They use materials sourced from all over the world and are knitted in China.

Rosie Knit Lambswool Crop Top YanYan Rosie Knit Lambswool Crop Top We're obsessed with the vintage-inspired look of this adorable rose knit top. $295 AT NORDSTROM BUY NOW

