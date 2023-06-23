What do Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh, Claire Danes and Dakota Johnson all have in common? Aside from their stellar careers and revered acting skills, each of these talented women swear by Augustinus Bader's line of skincare to achieve their glowing complexions.

Famous for its luxurious Rich Cream, the cult-favorite brand just launched a brand new product for camera-ready skin. Augustinus Bader's latest launch is the Eye Patches, a set of hydrogel under-eye patches for brightening, smoothing and revitalizing tired eyes.

The Eye Patches Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches Powered by Augustinus Bader's signature TCF8 complex, these eye patches claim to illuminate the undereye and reduce signs of aging for a rejuvenated look. $22 Shop Now

Under-eye patches can specifically help deter the early signs of aging and address issues like puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. These new under-eye masks are formulated with Augustinus Bader's signature TFC8 complex, a powerful blend of amino acids, vitamins and peptides that claim to provide targeted nourishment and support the skin’s natural regenerative processes.

The Augustinus Bader Eye Patches are also made from a hydrating gel that adheres to the skin comfortably, allowing for maximum absorption of the powerful combination of botanical extracts and active ingredients. In a clinical study by the company, 85% of trial users agreed that their under-eyes looked lifted, tighter and firmer after just one use. After four weeks, 94% of users agreed that dark circles and the appearance of crows feet were reduced.

Once you've given your under-eyes a refresh with the new hydrogel eye patches, it will be hard to resist treating the rest of your face and body to Augustinus Bader's decadent line of skincare. From the celeb-adored Rich Cream to the 3-in-1 exfoliant, toner, and hydrating Essence, we've rounded up all the best Augustinus Bader products to add to cart.

The Rich Cream Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This best-selling deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, the cream has also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. $92-$290 Shop Now

The Cream Augustinus Bader The Cream The light, hydrating moisturizer powered by patented TFC8 is clinically shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. $92-$290 Shop Now

The Eye Cream Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream Improve the appearance of under-eye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines, and wrinkles, while boosting firmness and hydration. Powered by TFC8, the Eye Cream helps diminish the signs of aging, damage, and stress, for total renewal of the delicate eye area. $220 Shop Now

The Foaming Cleanser Augustinus Bader The Foaming Cleanser Gently cleanse your skin of impurities and makeup without disturbing its natural microbiome using Augustinus Bader's balancing cleanser. $70 Shop Now

The Body Lotion Augustinus Bader The Body Lotion This deeply moisturizing body cream promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, and more even skin. It is the perfect complement to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience. $105 Shop Now

The Retinol Serum Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum Augustinus Bader's powerful retinol serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines without causing irritation. $350 Shop Now

The Essence Augustinus Bader The Essence Exfoliate, tone and hydrate with this phytic acid, hydroxy acid and botanical essence. $93 Shop Now

The Ultimate Soothing Cream Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream This cream is formulated with potent plant compounds that work to target the root causes of dryness and inflammation, helping to rebuild the skin's protective barrier. $290 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

ILIA's Revolutionary Eye Cream Is Finally Back in Stock

SkinStore Sale: Get Up to 25% Off Best-Selling Haircare and Skincare

NuFace Summer Sale: Save 25% On Best-Selling Skincare Devices

Take 20% Off Tatcha's Celeb-Approved Skincare for Summer

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 50% Off Right Now

Save 25% On Celeb-Loved Skincare at the Kiehl's Summer Sale

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon to Shop This Summer