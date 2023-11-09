"Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them."

Fans know the lore, and now, their beloved characters are returning to TV screens in Netflix's new live-action adaptation.

Based on the Nickelodeon animated series of the same name, Avatar: The Last Airbender tells the story of Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad who reawakens to save the world from the Fire Nation -- led by Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) -- and take his rightful place as the next Avatar.

"Time is a funny thing," a voice warns in the teaser trailer, released by Netflix on Thursday. "The past, the future, it all gets mixed up. There's only one way to keep it straight: Always remember who you are."

The teaser for the upcoming series -- written and executive produced by showrunner Albert Kim -- also gives fans a first live-action look at Sokka (Ian Ousley), Katara (Kiawentiio), Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu), and Commander Zhao (Ken Leung) -- as well as Aang's adorable animal companions, Appa and Momo!

Watch the full teaser below:

ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Avatar cast at Netflix's Tudum fan event, where they admitted that there was a lot of pressure to live up to fan expectations for the series.

"But I also think there's a huge load of excitement in that as well," Liu shared. "Because the universe is so beloved and we get to play such iconic characters and I think that everyone has been perfectly cast on our series... But yeah, there's definitely been a lot of pressure. It's been really scary, but we've all got each other to support each other."

"They're like my family," Cormier agreed. "Dallas, he's basically my big brother."

"I mostly just felt excitement," Kiawentiio shared. "I mean, I have looked up to this character for all of my life... So I was just really excited and it brought me to tears to think that I would be playing this beloved character."

After months of keeping secrets about the series, Ousley admitted that he was just excited for the fans to see their hard work.

"I can't wait for everyone to be able to have that experience and to share it with everyone," he raved.

As for how closely the live-action series will follow the animated show? The cast mostly kept mum, but Ousley said they were all fans of the original.

"We are all like trying to have it breathe in the exact same breath of the show that we all love," he explained. "It's so cool to be a part of a project where people actually care so much about respecting the fans, respecting the material."

Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres Feb. 22, 2024 on Netflix.

