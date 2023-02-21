Spring break season is fast approaching, and it’s expected to be one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. To get you in the mood for planning a much-needed getaway, Away just launched a brand-new collection to upgrade your luggage. The latest drop from the cult-favorite luggage brand features the signature suitcases reimagined in two new colorways.

Inspired by the healing power of sunrises and sunsets, the new Aura collection is available to shop today.

Shop the Aura Collection

Now, the smart suitcases, including The Bigger Carry-On and The Large, come in limited-edition hues that might be Away's most Insta-worthy designs yet. Both the blue and green Sunrise gradient and the Sunset orange, blue and pink gradient are sure to brighten your travels.

The slightly larger version of the brand's most popular carry-on revolutionizes the traditionally bulky, unattractive suitcase with a sleek and durable polycarbonate hard shell and 360-degree spinner wheels for easy travel. The Bigger Carry-On is impressively lightweight at just over seven pounds, scratch resistant, easy to maneuver, and fits plenty of outfits with compressive interior pockets.

The Large Away Away The Large Away Away's biggest suitcase, The Large, is a great checked bag for those longer trips. Lightweight yet durable, this suitcase is built to last, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $375 Shop Now

Along with two suitcases, the Aura collection also features a stylish belt bag, large toiletry bag, packing cubes, and luggage tag charms in matching colors and patterns. Ahead, shop the limited-edition collection for your upcoming spring and summer travels before it sells out.

The Everywhere Sling Bag Away The Everywhere Sling Bag Keep your hands free while traveling with this handy belt bag that features two main compartments and an interior pocket, plus an easy access back pocket for your phone or passport. $85 Shop Now

