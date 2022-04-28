The 16 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

With every new season, it's never a bad idea to sort through your clothes for a wardrobe update. It helps to take stock of what items you need to swap out in the coming months. With warmer weather and spring vacations on the way, there are several stylish Amazon dresses priced under $50 to shop right now.

Amazon has curated an entire section of customer-approved dresses, and it's filled with hundreds of different styles of spring dresses you can even wear into summer. From off-the-shoulder maxi dresses to flowy skater dresses and wrap dresses, there are all kinds of styles starting at just $13.

Shop Spring Dresses

With so many different spring-ready dresses to choose from, you can nab a dress for nearly any occasion. If you're attending a wedding soon, then we've found the perfect wedding guest dress or two that might grab your attention. Or if you're just looking for a cute dress that matches your new pair of sandals or trendy sunglasses to wear to brunch.

ET has picked out several spring dresses most-loved by Amazon shoppers that can help freshen up your wardrobe. Shop our favorites under $50.

Spaghetti Strap Sundress Amazon Spaghetti Strap Sundress A lightweight dress (with pockets!) that comes in a variety of colorways. Pack this versatile dress for you next vacation. $32 Buy Now

Boho Button Up Split Dress Amazon Boho Button Up Split Dress This lightweight flowy dress is perfect for warmer weather. Wear it while you take a walk on the beach or as you read a good book on your porch. $22 AND UP Buy Now

Floral Print Boho Maxi Dress Amazon Floral Print Boho Maxi Dress This floral maxi dress comes in over four dozen different fun floral prints, so you can stock your entire closet with flowy flowery maxi dresses this spring (if you really want to). $36 AND UP Buy Now

Sleeveless Lace Floral Cocktail Dress Amazon Sleeveless Lace Floral Cocktail Dress This midi dress is decorated all over in intricate lace designs, but we especially love the delicate lace around the neckline of this dress. It's a great dress option for spring wedding guests. $40 AND UP Buy Now

