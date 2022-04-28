The 16 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon
With every new season, it's never a bad idea to sort through your clothes for a wardrobe update. It helps to take stock of what items you need to swap out in the coming months. With warmer weather and spring vacations on the way, there are several stylish Amazon dresses priced under $50 to shop right now.
Amazon has curated an entire section of customer-approved dresses, and it's filled with hundreds of different styles of spring dresses you can even wear into summer. From off-the-shoulder maxi dresses to flowy skater dresses and wrap dresses, there are all kinds of styles starting at just $13.
With so many different spring-ready dresses to choose from, you can nab a dress for nearly any occasion. If you're attending a wedding soon, then we've found the perfect wedding guest dress or two that might grab your attention. Or if you're just looking for a cute dress that matches your new pair of sandals or trendy sunglasses to wear to brunch.
ET has picked out several spring dresses most-loved by Amazon shoppers that can help freshen up your wardrobe. Shop our favorites under $50.
A lightweight dress (with pockets!) that comes in a variety of colorways. Pack this versatile dress for you next vacation.
An elegant short dress made for any spring occasion.
With various different colors to choose from, you can dress up and accessorize this piece as a wedding guest dress, especially if you're attending a beach wedding. Otherwise, you could wear it to brunch with your besties.
Summer isn't here yet, but this lightweight off-the-shoulder dress makes the perfect spring or summer dress. Wear it on a date night or when you're lounging poolside.
Puff sleeve dresses and tops are the perennial fashion trends of spring — they come back every year (typically cuter and more stylish than ever).
This lightweight flowy dress is perfect for warmer weather. Wear it while you take a walk on the beach or as you read a good book on your porch.
If you're on the hunt for an easy-to-style dress, then you might want to consider this one. The ruched detailing on this casual mini dress gives its design some structure.
This floral maxi dress comes in over four dozen different fun floral prints, so you can stock your entire closet with flowy flowery maxi dresses this spring (if you really want to).
This long maxi dress is perfect to wear on your next beach getaway. Plus, it has pockets, so you can look even more casual in your comfy maxi dress.
Spring dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. One shoulder maxi dress are always a great style to keep in your outfit rotation.
Everyone needs a simple wrap dress in their wardrobe. Throw on some strappy sandals or a pair of your favorite sneakers, and you have a complete casual vacay look.
This midi dress is decorated all over in intricate lace designs, but we especially love the delicate lace around the neckline of this dress. It's a great dress option for spring wedding guests.
This flowy mini dress has tiered ruffled bell sleeves, which is a unique design to add to any spring dress.
This belted sundress makes the perfect spring dress. Cover up with a denim jacket to finish the look. Otherwise, you can pair it with a professional blazer as you transition to working back in the office.
You can wear this skater dress as a wedding guest dress. Just dress it up some a simple necklace, a bracelet or two and some low heels.
Want to combine the off-the-shoulder dress look with the carefree maxi beach dress vibe? Then this maxi dress might just be what you're searching for.
