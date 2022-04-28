Shopping

The 16 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

By Wesley Horvath‍
Amazon Fashion Spring Dresses
Amazon, ET

With every new season, it's never a bad idea to sort through your clothes for a wardrobe update. It helps to take stock of what items you need to swap out in the coming months. With warmer weather and spring vacations on the way, there are several stylish Amazon dresses priced under $50 to shop right now. 

Amazon has curated an entire section of customer-approved dresses, and it's filled with hundreds of different styles of spring dresses you can even wear into summer. From off-the-shoulder maxi dresses to flowy skater dresses and wrap dresses, there are all kinds of styles starting at just $13.

Shop Spring Dresses

With so many different spring-ready dresses to choose from, you can nab a dress for nearly any occasion. If you're attending a wedding soon, then we've found the perfect wedding guest dress or two that might grab your attention. Or if you're just looking for a cute dress that matches your new pair of sandals or trendy sunglasses to wear to brunch. 

ET has picked out several spring dresses most-loved by Amazon shoppers that can help freshen up your wardrobe. Shop our favorites under $50. 

Spaghetti Strap Sundress
Spaghetti Strap Sundress
Amazon
Spaghetti Strap Sundress

A lightweight dress (with pockets!) that comes in a variety of colorways. Pack this versatile dress for you next vacation.

$32
Sleeveless Halter Neck Dress
Sleeveless Halter Neck Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless Halter Neck Dress

An elegant short dress made for any spring occasion.

$36
V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Skater Dress
V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Skater Dress
Amazon
V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Skater Dress

With various different colors to choose from, you can dress up and accessorize this piece as a wedding guest dress, especially if you're attending a beach wedding. Otherwise, you could wear it to brunch with your besties.

$38 AND UP
Floral Off Shoulder Split A-Line Maxi Dress
Floral Off Shoulder Split A-Line Maxi Dress
Amazon
Floral Off Shoulder Split A-Line Maxi Dress

Summer isn't here yet, but this lightweight off-the-shoulder dress makes the perfect spring or summer dress. Wear it on a date night or when you're lounging poolside.

$29 AND UP
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Amazon
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Puff sleeve dresses and tops are the perennial fashion trends of spring — they come back every year (typically cuter and more stylish than ever).

$46$39
Boho Button Up Split Dress
Boho Button Up Split Dress
Amazon
Boho Button Up Split Dress

This lightweight flowy dress is perfect for warmer weather. Wear it while you take a walk on the beach or as you read a good book on your porch.

$22 AND UP
Casual Crew Neck Ruched Mini Dress
Casual Crew Neck Ruched Sleeveless Dress
Amazon
Casual Crew Neck Ruched Mini Dress

If you're on the hunt for an easy-to-style dress, then you might want to consider this one. The ruched detailing on this casual mini dress gives its design some structure. 

$25 AND UP
Floral Print Boho Maxi Dress
Floral Print Maxi Dress
Amazon
Floral Print Boho Maxi Dress

This floral maxi dress comes in over four dozen different fun floral prints, so you can stock your entire closet with flowy flowery maxi dresses this spring (if you really want to). 

$36 AND UP
Sleeveless Racerback Loose Maxi Dress with Pockets
Sleeveless Racerback Loose Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Sleeveless Racerback Loose Maxi Dress with Pockets

This long maxi dress is perfect to wear on your next beach getaway. Plus, it has pockets, so you can look even more casual in your comfy maxi dress.

$17 AND UP
One Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Maxi Dress
Boho One Shoulder Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Amazon
One Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Maxi Dress

Spring dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. One shoulder maxi dress are always a great style to keep in your outfit rotation. 

$34 AND UP
Short Sleeve Ruched T-Shirt Wrap Mini Dress
Casual Stretchy T-Shirt Mini Dress
Amazon
Short Sleeve Ruched T-Shirt Wrap Mini Dress

Everyone needs a simple wrap dress in their wardrobe. Throw on some strappy sandals or a pair of your favorite sneakers, and you have a complete casual vacay look.

$33
Sleeveless Lace Floral Cocktail Dress
Sleeveless Lace Floral Cocktail Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless Lace Floral Cocktail Dress

This midi dress is decorated all over in intricate lace designs, but we especially love the delicate lace around the neckline of this dress. It's a great dress option for spring wedding guests. 

$40 AND UP
V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress
V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress
Amazon
V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress

This flowy mini dress has tiered ruffled bell sleeves, which is a unique design to add to any spring dress. 

$29 AND UP
Half Placket Printed Belted Sleeveless Dress
Half Placket Printed Belted Sleeveless Dress
Amazon
Half Placket Printed Belted Sleeveless Dress

This belted sundress makes the perfect spring dress. Cover up with a denim jacket to finish the look. Otherwise, you can pair it with a professional blazer as you transition to working back in the office.

$29
Off The Shoulder High Low Cocktail Skater Dress
Off The Shoulder High Low Cocktail Skater Dress
Amazon
Off The Shoulder High Low Cocktail Skater Dress

You can wear this skater dress as a wedding guest dress. Just dress it up some a simple necklace, a bracelet or two and some low heels.

$13 AND UP
Off The Shoulder Ruffle Side Split Maxi Dress
Off The Shoulder Ruffle Side Split Maxi Dress
Amazon
Off The Shoulder Ruffle Side Split Maxi Dress

Want to combine the off-the-shoulder dress look with the carefree maxi beach dress vibe? Then this maxi dress might just be what you're searching for.

$16 AND UP

 

