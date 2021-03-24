Away Luggage Sale: Get 30% Off on Suitcases, Totes and More

Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. And just in time for you to finish planning your vacations for the year, the Away luggage sale is here to keep you covered. Whether you're heading to a last-minute weekender road trip with your besties or a long-overdue flight to a new destination, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air -- especially now that travel feels more accessible with more and more Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon.

From now until March 30, Away is marking down some of the best-selling staples from its core collection -- including select colorways of its luggage, backpacks, totes, and more -- for 30% off (really!). So, if you've been feeling inspired to pack a bag and carry it somewhere new, this is the one sale you don't want to miss.

Travel essentials aren't the only things available in the Away sale worth adding to your cart. The brand is also adding celebrity collaborations -- you know, like the one with Rashida Jones and the other with Serena Williams -- to the selection of luggage deals. And if you're looking for some accessories to make packing easier, Away's Jewelry Box, Small Shoe Cube and the Insider Packing Cubes are part of the sale, too.

With spring's warmer temperatures already here, this is the perfect time to grab an Away suitcase for yourself. But if you have someone else you might be shopping for -- say a soon-to-be newly minted graduate, a mother or a father -- Away's luggage sets, as well as its duffle bag and backpack, are a perfect gift for anyone who's ready to get on the move.

Ready to get back into the groove of being a frequent traveler? Scroll down to shop our top picks from the Away luggage sale below.

Away The Everywhere Bag Away Away The Everywhere Bag Without a doubt, this pretty Everyday Bag from Away will be a great addition to your spring travels. $172 (REGULARLY $245) Buy Now

Away The Backpack Away Away The Backpack With three different compartments, this backpack is sure to hold everything you could need for a long flight or an overnight trip. $116 (REGULARLY $165) Buy Now

Away The Expandable Bigger Carry-On Away Away The Expandable Bigger Carry-On The softside alternative to Away's classic Bigger Carry-On, this suitcase is meant to expand by just 1.75" -- which means you can pack even more for your travels. $172 (REGULARLY $245) Buy Now

Away The Longitude Tote Away Away The Longitude Tote We love the color of this leather tote bag, which is big enough to hold your work essentials or an extra set of clothes. $137 (REGULARLY $195) Buy Now

Away The Bigger Carry-On Away Away The Bigger Carry-On If you like to have hardside luggage in your collection of travel essentials, you won't go wrong with this iconic Away suitcase. Plus, it's designed to fit perfectly into the overhead bin on a plane. $172 (REGULARLY $245) Buy Now

Away The Daypack Away Away The Daypack Looking for a sleek backpack to carry with you everywhere you go? Look no further. Away's Daypack has a laptop sleeve and a hidden pocket to keep your everyday necessities within reach. $88 (REGULARLY $125) Buy Now

Away Mini Away Away Mini If you're looking for the perfect travel accessory, grab yourself a mini, which will keep your smaller pieces all in one place. $32 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Away The Latitude Tote Away Away The Latitude Tote Whether you need a second bag for your longer flights or you just want an effortless tote to carry every day, you'll love having Away's tote bag -- which is big enough to fit a 15" laptop -- in your arsenal. $137 (REGULARLY $195) Buy Now

