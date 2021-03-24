Away Luggage Sale: Get 30% Off on Suitcases, Totes and More
Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. And just in time for you to finish planning your vacations for the year, the Away luggage sale is here to keep you covered. Whether you're heading to a last-minute weekender road trip with your besties or a long-overdue flight to a new destination, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air -- especially now that travel feels more accessible with more and more Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon.
From now until March 30, Away is marking down some of the best-selling staples from its core collection -- including select colorways of its luggage, backpacks, totes, and more -- for 30% off (really!). So, if you've been feeling inspired to pack a bag and carry it somewhere new, this is the one sale you don't want to miss.
Travel essentials aren't the only things available in the Away sale worth adding to your cart. The brand is also adding celebrity collaborations -- you know, like the one with Rashida Jones and the other with Serena Williams -- to the selection of luggage deals. And if you're looking for some accessories to make packing easier, Away's Jewelry Box, Small Shoe Cube and the Insider Packing Cubes are part of the sale, too.
With spring's warmer temperatures already here, this is the perfect time to grab an Away suitcase for yourself. But if you have someone else you might be shopping for -- say a soon-to-be newly minted graduate, a mother or a father -- Away's luggage sets, as well as its duffle bag and backpack, are a perfect gift for anyone who's ready to get on the move.
Ready to get back into the groove of being a frequent traveler? Scroll down to shop our top picks from the Away luggage sale below.
