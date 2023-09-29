As the temperatures begin to drop, we get closer to peak dry, cracked foot season. If you haven't yet had a chance to get your hands on Baby Foot’s cult-favorite exfoliating masks, it's currently on sale for just $18 at Ulta's Fall Haul event until tomorrow, September 30. Treat your feet to some deep skin exfoliation with this beloved product.

Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Exfoliator Ulta Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Exfoliator Easy to use at home, Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel is designed to remove the dead skin cells on your feet that build up over time and can contribute to numerous problems associated with the soles of your feet. $25 $18 Shop Now

Like a pedicure in a box, the Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel is a game-changing product that is both easy to use and painless. These booties use a potent mix of natural extracts to exfoliate and moisturize your feet.

Within each box are two Baby Foot booties that you slip over your feet and leave for an hour. Dead skin cells will start to peel off the bottom of your feet anywhere between three to seven days after your initial application. You can just put them on during an episode of your favorite new TV show and it's pretty much like bringing a spa to your couch.

During Ulta's Fall Haul Sale, you can also stock up on cult-favorite skin care and beauty essentials from Olaplex, Honest Beauty, Mario Badescu, L'Oreal and so many more. Make sure to take advantage of the Baby Foot deal while it is 30% off through Saturday.

Shop the Ulta Fall Haul Sale

RELATED CONTENT: