Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph may be one step closer to saying, "I do!"

On Saturday, the Bachelor couple was spotted in Las Vegas at the Golden Knights hockey game, where they participated in what the NHL team dubbed, "THE. MOST. DRAMATIC. SIREN. CRANK. IN. GOLDEN. KNIGHTS. HISTORY!!!!"

Once the pair kicked off the game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena, Underwood and Randolph posed for photos to show off their coordinating jerseys in support of the home team.

The former Bachelor's jersey simply sported his last name, while Randolph's had another moniker all together -- "Future Mrs." The telling jersey delighted fans, who are waiting for an engagement from the pair after their season ended without Underwood getting down on one knee. In the pic, which was taken from behind, Underwood has his arm wrapped around Randolph's neck as he looks down lovingly at her.

The Knights' 3 to 2 overtime loss certainly didn't seem to dampen the couple's time at the game, with Randolph sharing a hilarious pic of the the team's mascot, Chance, pretending to eat her head as Underwood does his best to rescue her.

"I loved this weekend 💛🤗," she captioned the photo.

The hockey team also took to social media to document the couple's time at the game, sharing a photo of the pair cranking the siren as well as a pic of their jerseys.

"We really think we’re starting to fall in love with @coltonunderwood & @cassierandolph. This is just…. so unexpected," the Knights quipped in the caption.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison even praised the Knights for their ability to look after the couple during their time at the game. "Great job keeping him contained so he couldn't run," Harrison joked, referencing Underwood's much-discussed fence jump during his season.

Great job keeping him contained so he couldn’t run https://t.co/8XNPPrvhw3 — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 24, 2019

When ET caught up with the couple following the conclusion of their season, they insisted that they're taking their relationship "day by day" and want to "enjoy dating" before tying the knot.

"We want some sort of normalcy of riding bikes, going to the grocery store. We're looking forward to doing everyday couple [things] because this is a time in our lives to have some fun and enjoy being with each other," Underwood explained. "But at the same time, we are very sure in this."

"We're very confident in where we are right now and we're on the same page," Randolph added. "So, it feels good."

Watch the video below for more on the pair.

