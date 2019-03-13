Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph can finally make their relationship Instagram official!

Following the heartwarming Bachelor finale on Tuesday, which showed the history-making 27-year-old reality star fighting for Randolph's heart after he said goodbye to Tayshia and Hannah G., Underwood took to social media to finally gush about his "future fiancée" out in the open.

"Whatever I write will never fully articulate the feelings I have for you," he said of Randolph, who shocked fans by opting to leave the show early. "You are the most incredible person whom I have ever met, you have the kindest soul and the sweetest heart."

The former football player, who has yet to propose (though he does have a Neil Lane ring waiting), added that Randolph has changed his life "for the better."

"You made this year the best year of my life. I can’t wait for our adventures ahead... I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancée. I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you. Let’s do this thing they call life... together... forever. I love you."

Underwood, who was the first virgin Bachelor on the show, included a photo of the two embracing in bed. While the two did enter the fantasy suite during Tuesday's finale, it is unclear as to whether they actually had sex.

"I feel like a new man," Underwood told the camera. When asked if he cares to elaborate on that feeling, he teased, "A gentleman never kisses and tells. I am very happy, and you could use your imagination."

On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Bachelor further addressed the status of his virginity, confessing, "I never thought it would become this big of a deal or story."

"[But] I'm confident in all the decisions I've made," Underwood added. "I'm so happy and so in love right now."

"I can tell just by looking at you, I can see that something has happened to you, that you have blossomed," Kimmel joked about Underwood finally having sex.

"To be honest, heading into that fantasy suite, I wasn't even thinking about that. I was just more ready to fight for our relationship," he shared.

Also on Instagram, the reality star posted a selfie posing with a fake monarch butterfly, referencing the box of butterflies Randolph brought him when she arrived during the first night of The Bachelor.

"She doesn’t know this but I still have the butterfly from the first night," he captioned the snap.

Randolph also shared her own musings on Instagram, describing their journey as not being the "easiest road" but "undeniably worth it."

"The last 4 months, just focusing on 'us' have been amazing and you have become my best friend," she wrote, alongside a photo of the pair sharing a kiss. "You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for."

She also referenced Underwood's surprising disappearance over that eight-foot fence when he "snapped."

"You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the 'rules' to fight for us. I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side," Randolph shared. "I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our 'journey'... I’d jump a thousand fences for you."

