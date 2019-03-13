It was a happy ending for Colton Underwood, who didn't get engaged but got the girl of his dreams, Cassie Rudolph.

While the two had to keep their relationship a secret until Tuesday's The Bachelor finale, they had to get creative when it came to spending time together. On Wednesday, the blonde beauty took to Twitter to share a silly photo of herself and Underwood in the disguises they would wear when out and about.

"Introducing you to Peter Parker and Mary Jane...has anyone spotted these 2 around HB before?" she tweeted alongside the hilarious photo, which shows Underwood in a Minnesota jacket and with dark facial hair. In the pic, Rudolph sports baggy athleisure and a beanie.

Introducing you to Peter Parker and Mary Jane...has anyone spotted these 2 around HB before? pic.twitter.com/uWTP87N0kv — Cassie Randolph (@CassieRandolph) March 13, 2019

The former football player also posted a photo of his lady love donning a black bob wig and dark sunglasses. "MARY JANE. You are cute," he wrote alongside the pic.

MARY JANE. You are cute. pic.twitter.com/HW16ASCwux — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 13, 2019

The two have been making the press rounds following the Bachelor finale on Tuesday night. ET caught up with the couple on Wednesday morning in New York City, where they gushed about one another, and reaffirmed their commitment to one another. He also restated that he was going to continue to keep their sex life private.

"I don't kiss and tell either," Randolph told ET, staying mum on whether Underwood had, in fact, lost his virginity.

"I think [my decision not to reveal if I had sex] came on just naturally, with me talking about it earlier while the show was still airing. The whole dynamic of me being open and candid in regards to my virginity goes out the door when you are in a relationship because there are two people involved now," Underwood explained. "It is always a conversation with your partner, how much you want to reveal."

See more of ET's exclusive sit down with the couple in the video below.

