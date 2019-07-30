Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are proud parents of two!

The Bachelor in Paradise couple welcomed their second child together on Tuesday, a baby boy. Tolbert and Roper's newborn son joins the pair's 2-year-old daughter Emmy.

"We are over the moon for our little guy. He came into this world fast at 7 lbs., 9 oz and 20 in. long," Tolbert told People. "Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother -- she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!"

Roper and Tolbert, who met and got engaged on season two of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, married in a televised ceremony on ABC in 2016. They welcomed daughter Emmy in August 2017. Roper announced she was expecting her second child in January; she revealed it would be a baby boy in March.

During an interview with ET in mid-July, Tolbert and Roper said they had their bags packed for the hospital.

"We had Emmy at 36 weeks, and now Jade just passed the 36-week mark, so we're ready. We got the bag packed, and we won't be shocked if it happens tomorrow, but it also could be a month, so we'll see," Tolbert said.

Roper and Tolbert's son's due date meant they didn't know if they'd be able to attend Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Rhode Island wedding. Tolbert was set to officiate, with Roper serving as a bridesmaid and Emmy as flower girl.

"If he comes on the due date, unfortunately, we will not be able to make it. If he does come early and things are healthy and well, then we'll have a chance to make a last-minute flight," Tolbert said.



As for how Emmy is preparing to become a big sister, Tolbert said she's starting to understand that they'll be welcoming a new baby soon. Roper just got her daughter a baby doll, "so now she has a baby to take care of like Mommy."

"Early on in my pregnancy, I would have said, 'We're done. This is number two. How are we trying to have two kids and be able to juggle this with our life?' But now that he's getting close to being here, and I'm just thinking about it, and my hormones are kicking in more, I'm like, 'Let's just have another one too! Why not?'" Roper explained of their plans to expand their family.



"Whatever she says," Tolbert joked.

