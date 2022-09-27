Bachelor in Paradise is back! Franchise favorites descended on Mexico during Tuesday night's season 8 premiere, and the drama quickly followed.

An IBS confession, a parody song and a naked man made their way onto the beach, where a past villain hinted at trouble to come.

A "zaddy" got in on the fun and several early connections developed, before the first love triangle of the season formed. As if that didn't cause enough drama, Paradise's latest arrival threatened a budding relationship as the premiere episode came to a close.

Keep reading for a full recap of the season 8 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise.

A Woman With IBS, a Wannabe Porn Star, and a Naked Man Walk Onto a Beach...

In pre-Paradise videos, several sexy singles reminded Bachelor Nation of their best-known exploits. This began with Clayton Echard's ex, Hunter, and her two forms of IBS.

"I’m scared sh**less to be in Paradise," she joked.

Then there's Johnny, who relived his experience vying for Gabby Windey's heart through song, while Serene made it clear she'd moved on from Clayton and had all eyes on Michelle Young's ex, Brandon.

"I was broken. I was at the highest high that I could ever be in my entire life just to have it ripped from me," Brandon told the cameras of his split with Michelle. "I’m going to be vulnerable one more time. I truly, truly am hoping to find love again."

Elsewhere, Kira vowed to be "a little more edgy" on BiP than she was on Clayton's season, and said love was less of a focus than her potential Boom Boom Room visits. "I think in another life I would’ve been a porn star," she shared.

Meanwhile, Rachel Recchia's ex, Jacob, was excited to "thrive" while naked in Paradise, and Genevieve turned her focus from Clayton to the "handsome" Justin, someone that the villainous Shanae also had her eye on.

"I’m being Shanae and if the other girls don’t like it, I don’t give a f**k... My focus is finding a husband. I hope Justin’s on the beach this summer," Shanae said, before she began making out with Jacob upon her arrival.

As for Justin, Katie Thurston's ex noted, "I’ve got a feeling that my wife is on this beach."

Next, Jill from Clayton's season said she was focused on finding "a cat daddy" and vowed to let her "freak flag fly" during her quest.

Single dad Michael revealed that he signed on for the experience at his son's behest, despite previously leaving Katie's season because he missed the tot.

"He wants a mother figure. He feels that missing piece," Michael said of his son, James, whose mom died of cancer. "I’m really hoping to find someone here, so that James and I can take that next step in our life."

Michael Brings the 'Zaddy' Energy to Paradise

As soon as Michael arrived on the beach, his newfound love for the gym quickly got him attention, as Clayton's ex, Hailey, joked that "Michael went from wholesome dad to zaddy in point two seconds," and Michelle's ex, Casey, quipped, "Daddy’s got some magnetism."

While Michael told the cameras that Brittany, who appeared on Matt James' season, was someone he was "looking forward to meeting," it was Clayton's ex, Sierra, that quickly stole his attention.

"[Sierra's] a little puppy full of energy that you want to smile at and can’t help but hug," he said in a confessional, while Sierra gushed over his "zaddy" vibes.

During a conversation between the pair, Sierra confessed, "The only person I’m interested in right now is you," as Michael praised her "old soul."

The duo had a candid chat about the difficulties of being a single dad, which left Michael telling the cameras that he "can see a total future" with Sierra.

Teddi and Andrew Score the First Date of the Season

Clayton's ex, Teddi, and Katie's ex, Andrew, had their long-awaited meeting on Tuesday night, and things got off to a good start when he made her laugh by drawing a smiley face on his toenail.

The pair's relationship blossomed when Andrew asked Teddi on the first date of the season.

"I think we both feel excited about each other at this point," Teddi told the cameras. "... I do feel like there’s a good beginning connection there that will grow."

As the pair chatted over dinner, Andrew confessed to being "intimidated" by the beauty and said he was a "nervous wreck" throughout the date. Eventually, the nerves subsided and the duo bonded over their shared hope of finding love in Paradise.

Teddi exceeded all of Andrew's expectations, as he praised her "aura" and she compared him to joy itself. After admitting that they were attracted to each other, Andrew sealed it with a kiss.

"Kissing Teddi’s incredible," he said in a confessional. "It just feels like she already knows me."

"I definitely could see a future with Andrew," Teddi agreed. "Andrew has all of the qualities that I felt like I would want in someone. I think that I could fall in love with Andrew."

Lace Pretends It's Her Birthday to Get Attention as Connections Abound

As Hunter and Johnny paired up, Sierra and Michael continued to flirt, and Brandon and Serene marveled over their instant connection, and Lace, a longtime franchise personality, lamented about "the most boring season" ever.

"I feel like I’m the prettiest I’ve been ever. How am I not being pursued? It blows my mind," she said in a confessional. "... I feel hopeless in Paradise right now, and it’s time for something different."

At Shanae's insistence, Lace left the comfort of the bunk room for the beach and decided to be "fake as f**k" and pretend it was her birthday to get Logan's attention.

Gabby and Rachel's ex proceeded to sing "Happy Birthday" to the fake birthday girl, who soon realized that Logan was significantly younger than her. Things only got worse when he called her the wrong name, a fact that baffled Logan.

"This might be the worst birthday I’ve ever had and it’s not even my birthday," Lace told Logan, before quickly moving on to Casey, whom she pecked on the lips in front of bartender Wells Adams.

Romeo Has a Love Triangle With Jill and Kira

All the while, a love triangle was brewing between Michelle's ex, Romeo, and Clayton's former flames, Jill and Kira. Upon his arrival to the beach, Romeo told host Jesse Palmer that he previously communicated with the "stunning" Jill and had gone to school with Kira. His focus, though, was fully on Jill, despite an ill-fated past kiss with Kira.

"I didn’t know a lot of things that were happening in your life, and I wish I had a little more insight into what was going on. That was a shock to me," Jill told Romeo of his kiss with Kira, before the woman in question approached the pair, stole her romantic rival's drink and inserted herself into the conversation.

In a confessional, Jill revealed that she and Romeo "were there for each other at a time in our lives that was very tumultuous," but left the ball in his court.

Romeo took the opening and told Jill, "I like you. I’ve always liked you. I don’t like that this has interfered with that. I don’t have a connection with Kira. I want to move on and just have a clean slate."

With that, Jill demanded "more action" from Romeo, something he delivered with a kiss. Kira was not impressed by the PDA, and suggested Jill was only making out with Romeo to earn a rose.

"I’m not here to make good decisions," Kira told the cameras, before interrupting Jill and Romeo's intimate time.

That choice, though, didn't end up working in Kira's favor.

"I think Jill and I are starting to connect," Romeo told Kira. "... I don’t want our friendship to interfere with what I’m pursuing with Jill... If you could let me pursue Jill in peace that’d be great."

While Kira agreed to his request with a hug, she quickly set off to hash things out with Jill.

"I didn’t do anything to deserve this. I thought we were a good match. I thought he was smart and funny and we had good conversations, but f**k him, f**k her," Kira said in a confessional. "I was counting on his rose and it doesn’t look like I’m going to get that. I just got played and I hate that and I hate him."

Kira and Jill had it out on the beach, and Kira accused Jill of gaslighting and slut shaming her. Jill left the conversation in tears, while Kira decided to move on to Casey by rubbing his nipples and agreeing to a Boom Boom Room visit.

"Romeo’s a little boy and he handled it like a little boy. I need a man," Kira said... All of these guys are really attractive. I can’t go wrong in Paradise."

Genevieve and Justin Flirt About... Crocs

Genevieve was excited to meeting the funny, goofy and sensitive Justin, but their first conversation about Crocs and fruit left much to be desired.

As such, Genevieve was stunned to learn that Justin was interested in her, since he seemed "very uninterested" during their first chat. He settled any confusion with a kiss.

"Justin’s a good kisser, like, a really good kisser. And I’m picky about kissing, too. If we don’t kiss well together it’s a no," she said in a confessional. "It was perfect. It was great. And then we went to the hot tub and he kissed me again and it was great also."

The whole thing left Genevieve feeling like an 11 out of 10, and gushing over her "easy" rapport with Justin.

"I wouldn’t continue to talk to Justin if I didn’t see it going somewhere. I absolutely see potential," Genevieve told the cameras, adding that she's "so confident" in landing her rose.

That confidence may be misplaced as, during the final moments of the premiere, Peter Weber's ex, Victoria, arrived with a date card in hand and her sights set on Justin.

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Follow along with ET's coverage of the show to stay up-to-date on all the drama on the beach.

