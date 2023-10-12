Bachelor in Paradise is upping the ante for season 9. At the conclusion of Thursday night's episode, fans got a peek at what's to come, and the Paradise Truth Box is one thing that's going shake everything up.

The preview begins with Sam's ongoing bathroom drama, as the question as to whether or not she'll have to leave Paradise to deliver "a poop baby" remains. John Henry arrives next with his sights set on Kylee, much to Aven's dismay.

"To see that person that you care so much about go on another one-on-one date with somebody, it's never easy," Aven admits.

Then John comes down the steps, and Eliza is quickly smitten by his "great smile." John is likewise interested in Eliza, and even asks her on his date, upsetting Aaron B.

"If she comes back and she's with John and I have to sit here and watch it, it's gonna crush me," Aaron B. says.

Meanwhile, Kylee predicts that "all hell's about to break loose" as bartender Wells Adams introduces the Paradise Truth Box to the singles, something franchise host Jesse Palmer previously teased to ET.

"The truth box is going to destroy at least one couple," Olivia says, before several singles read truths directed at Kat amid her drama with Brayden and Tanner.

"We all came here to salvage connections. I'm sorry if you don't like the way that it was done," she tells the cameras. "I know that I'm a graceful, and respectful and charismatic person, and I'm confident in that."

When ET spoke to Kat earlier this season, she promised epic drama to come.

"If you think you've seen craziness now, you have no idea," Kat told ET. "There's so many twists and turns that I don't even think we thought we were gonna experience, but it all comes together, and I believe it ends up being a very special experience for everyone."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Thursdays on ABC. Keep up with all the drama on the beach with ET's coverage of the show.

RELATED CONTENT: