Jordan Kimball is ready for a new girl after his bitter breakup with Jenna Cooper.

Following his appearance on Monday night's Dancing With the Stars -- where he danced with fellow Bachelor in Paradise cast member Grocery Store Joe Amabile and his partner, Jenna Johnson -- Kimball shared that he's open to love again.

"That's how you end up on the show, ya know Bachelor Nation is looking for love," Kimball told ET's Katie Krause after the Magic Mike-inspired performance. "Love is lost, you continue, you recover and you move on and we'll see. My girl is out there for me. I'll find her."

Kimball and Cooper, who got engaged on the most recent Bachelor in Paradise season finale, called it quits after Reality Steve's website posted texts appearing to be from Cooper that implied that her relationship with Kimball was fake and suggested infidelity.

On Monday, Cooper -- who has always maintained her innocence in regards to the texts, alleging they were fabricated by Kimball -- released a forensic report that claims that the texts in question did not originate from her phone. In a statement to ET, Cooper's rep explained the results in more detail and called out Kimball specifically.

“A comprehensive forensic examination of Jenna’s devices by an independent third-party expert has definitively confirmed none of the text messages in question came from Jenna's phone," the statement read. "Given the conclusive findings of the forensic report, Jenna’s team is considering all options available to Jenna relating to the fraudulent texts."

"After the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan’s demeanor toward Jenna changed dramatically," the statement continued. "He let it be known there was only room for one celebrity in the relationship, he was more successful and famous than her, she would never make as much money as him or amount to anything in life. She was belittled and made to feel insignificant and worthless. He continues to disparage her to this day. As painful as this has been for Jenna, she is glad he showed his true colors before they were married and began building a life together.”

Following Kimball's dance on Monday, he told ET that he had nothing to say about her former fiancee's statement. "I've already put that behind me, so I'm good," he insisted.

Throughout the whole ordeal, Kimball has maintained his own innocence, even posting an email allegedly from Cooper's lawyers demanding that he apologize for fabricating the texts.

"I am trying to live my life and move on. I am a victim in this," Kimball told ET's Lauren Zima in an earlier interview after receiving the email. "I absolutely, 100 percent did not fabricate those text messages. I'll put my hand on the Bible for that."

"I have nothing to say to her now. Jenna and I have been done 100 percent for quite some time. No one has had to be quiet like I have, dealt with calls from her family and much more," Kimball added. "There's more to the story that I will never even disclose. This has not been easy for me."

As for Reality Steve, he stands behind his story and the decision to go public with the text messages.

"As I've maintained from the beginning, I stand behind my reporting," he told ET. "Nothing Jenna posts on her Instagram, nor her lawyer's bizarre demands to Jordan or myself, change anything."

Despite all the drama, Kimball was excited to hit the dance floor with Amabile, who he calls his "best friend."

"You know, you gotta show people that the best thing to do whenever you're going through a rough time is to go to your friends and try to get out there and bust a move," he told ET prior to his DWTS debut. "So right now, Dancing With the Stars is very relevant in my life."

And bring it they did, with a Magic Mike-inspired dance set to Right Said Fred's 1992 song, "I'm Too Sexy."

"We had a lot of fun," Amabile gushed to ET after the performance.

"If that performance didn't bring a smile to your face then you're not a happy person," Kimball added.

Watch the video below for more on Kimball's DWTS stint:

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Jordan Kimball Is Joining 'Best Friend' Joe Amabile on 'DWTS' Amid His 'Rough Time' (Exclusive)

'DWTS': Joe Amabile on Dancing With Fellow 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Jordan Kimball (Exclusive)

'BIP' Star Jordan Kimball Speaks Out on Scandal: I Did Not Fabricate Those Text Messages (Exclusive)

Related Gallery