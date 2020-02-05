Peter Weber only knew what Victoria F. told him on the show.

The 26-year-old Bachelor contestant's controversial past modeling gig has come to light over recent weeks -- and further highlighted after a Cosmopolitan cover she won on Monday's episode of the ABC dating show was pulled by the magazine.

In a letter posted on Cosmopolitan's website on Monday, editor-in-chief Jessica Pels explained that due to Victoria F.'s modeling in "White Lives Matter" clothing, the cover will not be published on their website. Pels noted that it's been reported that the clothing was part of a Marlin Lives Matter organization, but said it's "neither here nor there" -- and that they stand with the Black Lives Matter movement.

While speaking with ET's Lauren Zima on Wednesday, Weber called the situation "unfortunate."

"Listen, I'm still learning about all of this in real-time just like everyone is because I'm just like everyone else," Weber says. "I had no idea any of her involvement in any campaign like that during our time together dating. I think it's unfortunate and a lot of the headlines have been taken out of context with my support about what she was doing and I encourage anyone to read the full article."

"I in no way support that type of campaign and I also do feel like, though, it wouldn't be appropriate for me right now to speak too much on that without giving her a chance to address the public and make an actual statement," he adds.

Weber went on to note that Victoria F. may not have been "fully aware of what she was doing when she was modeling for that campaign."

"The Victoria that I got to know on the show, I never would have ever expected anything like this to come out with her," he says. "I've heard some possibilities of that she didn't know whether there was a confusion [over if] it's a fish company or something."

Despite that possibility, Weber said that "there's no defending" the "White Lives Matter" phrasing.

"It's unfortunate again that she partook in that and in that type of campaign," Weber said, adding that he felt Victoria F. would redo the situation if she could.

"I in no way support that, obviously, and I hope she has a chance to address the public and make things right," he added.

The "White Lives Matter" controversy isn't the only reason Victoria F. has made headlines recently. During her one-on-one date with Weber on the Jan. 27 episode, her ex, Chase Rice, was featured as the musical guest. Rice told ET he felt thrown under the bus by them coming face-to-face, and slammed the claims she made about their relationship on the show.

"He was singing to me and making these faces at me. He told me he didn't want me to come on the show. He didn't want me to come on here!" Victoria F. tearfully told a producer after his performance. She later told Weber, "We dated but I broke it off with him because his lifestyle doesn't really match up to what I want, and I knew I wanted to give this a try with you."

Rice told ET that contrary to Victoria F.'s claims, they weren't anything serious -- and that she was just "a girl that I hung out with one time." He also said that while he knew she was a contestant on the show, he never expected to perform during her date with Weber.

"If anybody wanted to go on that show, I would be the last person to try and stop 'em," he shared.

See more on Weber in the video below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The show will also air an episode on Wednesday, Feb. 5 -- and ET will be live blogging along the way.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Peter Weber Digs Into Hannah Ann's Past Relationships (Exclusive)

'Bachelor's Sydney Defends Claims She Experienced Bullying and Racism After Yearbook Photos Surface

'The Bachelor': Peter Weber Is Left With a Major Warning

'The Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Peter Weber Grills Hannah Ann About Her Past (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery