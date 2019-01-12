'Bachelorette' Desiree Hartsock Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Desiree Hartsock's family just got a little bigger!

The former Bachelorette gave birth to her second child with husband Chris Siegfried, Us Weekly confirms. The couple welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Zander Cruz Siegfried. The news comes a day after Hartsock wrote about her approaching due date and starting "baby watch" on Instagram.

"Feeling so grateful for everything right now and for all this new year is going to bring! Baby watch begins now. 😉💙🙏🏼 #Godisgood #almost40weeks #newbaby #pregnancy #momlife #momtrepreneur," she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding cute baby shoes.

Zander joins his 2-year-old big brother Asher, whom Hartsock and Siegfried welcomed in October 2016. The pair met and got engaged on season nine of The Bachelorette in 2013. They tied the knot a year and a half later, in January 2015.

Hartsock and Siegfried, who are based in Seattle, Washington, couldn't have been happier to expand their familly. The now-mom of two gushed over her new addition while announcing her pregnancy in July.

"We are beyond excited to finally announce that we’re expecting baby number two!!" Hartsock wrote on Instagram alongside cute pictures of her and her husband with Asher, reading a book titled I Am a Big Brother. "And it’s safe to say after Asher realized he was going to be a BIG brother he wasn’t so happy! Lol. Actually he just didn’t want to take direction (what kind of toddler is he?) and had a tantrum BUT we are glad to share our good news with you all and can’t wait to take you along for the ride!"

Hartsock first competed for Sean Lowe's heart on his season of The Bachelor in 2013. He and his wife, Catherine, also recently welcomed their second child, when Catherine gave birth to another baby boy in May.

