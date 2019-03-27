Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are taking the next step -- by living in the same city.

Randolph revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she's moving from her family's Huntington Beach, California home to an apartment in Los Angeles. The move will put her closer to Underwood, who recently relocated to the City of Angeles from Denver, but even closer to her Bachelor BFF, Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

"Today marks a new chapter for me and @michellerandolph ! I’m not abandoning my beach home, (since I’ll be interning for grad school in HB) but adding a city home to the mix 🌻 ..and bonus, I’m now closer to Colton 💛 so yay!" Randolph wrote. "OH and in the same building as Caelynn! Any other S23 girls wanna join?😉."

Miller-Keyes celebrated her own move last week. "All moved in with no furniture," she captioned a shot on March 18. Randolph's sister, Michelle Randolph, commented, "IM SO EXCITED."

Underwood shared following his Bachelor finale that he and Randolph -- whom he didn't propose to -- wouldn't be moving in together. Instead, they're going to enjoy dating for a while and take their relationship slow.

It's been a busy time for Bachelor Nation, as former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and her fiance, Garrett Yrigoyen, recently moved in together in San Diego. And on Tuesday, Rachel Lindsay revealed that she and her soon-to-be husband, Bryan Abasolo, were leaving Dallas for his hometown of Miami, Florida.

"Dallas I’m going to miss you so much 😩😩😩 but I’ll always be reppin you 💛 #movingday," she wrote on Instagram.

"Goodbye Dallas," Abasolo added in his own Instagram Story. "I love you, it’s been so much fun. We will definitely be back but it’s time to go to Miami."

