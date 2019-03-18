New 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Reveals What She Wants in a Husband

Hannah Brown is keeping it real!

The newly anointed lead of The Bachelorette stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and dishes all about what she's looking for in her future husband.

"I have a problem. I think I like people that look like they haven't bathed, but smell like they have," Brown quips during a game of "Would You Rather," where she opts for Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born over a clean-cut Zac Efron. "That's what I like."

On a serious note, the 24-year-old former beauty pageant titleholder says she's "so ready" for marriage, despite her young age.

"I know I'm young, but I would not have gone on this show if I hadn't really thought about what was at the end of this," she says, before revealing some of the qualities she's hoping for in a mate.

"Oh man they gotta be good looking," she jokes. "... Just a good human. Good heart, kind, strong, but ultimately I want at the end of this to know that they know me. And know every part of me. And not just some version of myself that I, like, package together and am like, 'Do you like this?' And I think I've done that in the past. But the good and the bad and I want that in return."

While Brown is certainly pleased with how things turned out after she was let go from this season of The Bachelor by Colton Underwood, she had a hard time watching the episodes back.

"It's different for me to watch it than just an average viewer because I had a relationship with Colton. My heart kind of broke for him because, even though he broke my heart too, he's a good human and has a good heart," she says. "And so even the fence jump that was teased as this dramatic thing, it was real and it was raw. And so I ultimately just want his happiness at the end of this and so I'm excited to see, you know, everything work out for him."

As for her own season, Brown "can't wait" to unleash her much-discussed alter ego, Hannah Beast, "on some jabroni."

"My journey on The Bachelor was interesting. I definitely grew, but I had ups and downs. So there were moments where I did not think this would happen," she admits. "But I think the reason I'm here is because I was real. I was myself and I showed every part of myself. I'm excited."

​ ​

When ET caught up with the franchise's newest leading lady at the "Women Tell All" taping last month, Brown expressed excitement at potentially being named the next Bachelorette.

"I was genuine about how I felt and I truly did want the end of it to be me and it wasn't, but I still stayed true to myself and allowed everybody to kind of see every part of me -- the good and the bad," she said at the time. "I would love to have the opportunity to continue on shedding that layer of just trying to be whatever I think people want me to be and just being myself."

She added, "I really believe in this process and I do think you can fall in love here and be in love and find your person, so if it could be me, that would be great. I think it'd be damn entertaining. I can guarantee that."

Watch the video below for the suitors that will be competing for Brown's heart when The Bachelorette premieres on May 13:

