Madison Prewett and Selena Gomez's game night together included some cozy time on the couch.

The Bachelor alum made headlines as Gomez revealed on social media that she was spending her night with Prewett on Thursday. The Auburn, Alabama, native announced her split from Bachelor Peter Weber just moments before she was seen in Gomez's Instagram Story shopping for board games to play during a cozy night in.

A photo shared by Gomez's pal Connar Franklin on Friday shows how the group ended their night: all cuddled up on the couch. "True or false, next time @madiprew comes in town, we’re wetting the driveway and vying for the heart of our new bachelorette. 🌹🌹🌹," she wrote.

While Gomez and Prewett's friendship shocked fans, a source told ET that the pair met through mutual Christian friends at Hillsong Church. According to the source, Prewett and Gomez have a lot of mutual friends and really roll in the same extended social group.

The pop star's close friends these days are all people who help her keep a healthy and drama free life -- and most of them rely heavily on their faith like she does, the source explains, adding that Prewett fits right in.

Prewett's faith was a big part of her storyline on Weber's season of The Bachelor. It was one of the topics -- as well as intimacy -- that helped her realize she and the pilot were on different paths, leading to their breakup before he handed out his final rose.

Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss on his season, but then ended their engagement and got back with Prewett. His mother, Barbara's, disapproval over their reunion made headlines, and while he begged for his mom to give Prewett a chance, by Thursday, their relationship was over.

According to Weber, Barb didn't play a part in his split from Prewett. See what he said -- including his comment on Prewett's friendship with Gomez -- in the video below.

