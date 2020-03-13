Not all Bachelor love is meant to last. Following the two-part season finale of The Bachelor this week, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have already called it quits.

The relationship -- which was only public for two days -- marked the quickest in franchise history, though short love stories aren't exactly uncommon in the Bachelor world.

The most recent Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, had just a month-long engagement with her ex, Jed Wyatt. While Clare Crawley, who was recently selected as the next Bachelorette, lasted just two months with her Bachelor Winter Games fiance, Benoit Beausejour-Savard.

See who else made the list of the shortest relationships in Bachelor history below:

Peter Weber & Madison Prewett: 2 Days

Weber's season finale didn't lack for drama, as fans saw the pilot pop the question to Hannah Ann Sluss, before the pair broke off their engagement shortly thereafter. On the live portion of the show, Weber reunited with Prewett, who previously left the series over her and Weber's differing lifestyles.

The two appeared to have reconciled and even proclaimed their love for each other onstage, but Weber's mom, Barbara Weber, was not pleased with the match, and let that be known during the episode.

In their breakup posts just two days later, Weber said he and Prewett had "mutually decided not to pursue" their relationship, with Prewett adding that she is "thankful for this amazing journey."

Hannah Brown & Jed Wyatt: 1 Month

After Brown and Wyatt got engaged during the finale of her 2019 Bachelorette season, the former Miss Alabama called it off due to reports that the musician came on the series with a girlfriend at home.

Things were not amicable from there, with Wyatt appearing to shade Brown on social media following their split.

"When you're hurt, because he's hurt too, you want to justify things, and maybe that was just a way for him to see it in an way that explains some of his hurt," Brown told ET in August of her ex's social media posts. "But you know, I think we all know what show we were on, and my dating relationships were very out in the open and everybody knew what they were a part of."

Clare Crawley & Benoit Beausejour-Savard: 7 Weeks

Clare Crawley and Benoit on Their Surprise 'Bachelor Winter Games' Engagement! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Clare Crawley and Benoit on Their Surprise 'Bachelor Winter Games' Engagement! (Exclusive)

The couple started dating in the real world after production on Bachelor Winter Games wrapped in December 2017, and shocked their castmates with a proposal on Winter Games' reunion show that February. In the weeks following, however, they just couldn't make it work.

"We understand a lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off-camera," Crawley and Beausejour-Savard posted in a lengthy joint message in April 2018. "We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It's with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship."

Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Becca Kufrin: 2 Months

Luyendyk and Kufrin's breakup was a little more dramatic, with their split playing out on the season finale of The Bachelor in March 2018. In their on-camera breakup (which was filmed in January 2018, two months after Luyendyk proposed), the Bachelor explained that he had made a mistake in proposing to Kufrin, and wanted to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

Luyendyk popped the question to Burnham on After the Final Rose two months later. The two are now married and have a daughter, 9-month-old Alessi, Meanwhile Kufrin is engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, whom she met on her season of The Bachelorette.

Jason Mesnick & Melissa Rycroft: 4 Months

The original switchup master, Mesnick, appeared to last with his final pick, Rycroft, just a bit longer. While it's been reported that the two split before even making it to After the Final Rose, the live breakup just four months after Mesnick filmed his proposal made for a jaw-dropping finale in 2009.

After breaking up with Rycroft on stage, host Chris Harrison brought out Mesnick's runner-up, Molly Malaney, who agreed to take him back. The two later married in a televised wedding, and are parents to a daughter, Riley.

Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz: 4 Months

Throwback Bachelor Buerge was the first Bachelor to propose, when he asked Eksterowicz to marry him on season two of the show in 2002. The couple didn't last long, however, as they announced their split about six months later, in February 2003. According to Eksterowicz, Buerge actually dumped her five weeks after their finale aired in November 2002, at a Starbucks near her home in New Jersey.

While their engagement may have been short, Eksterowicz got a pretty big consolation prize. She got to keep the 2-carat diamond engagement ring with Buerge paid for, after refusing to let ABC pay for the sparkler.

Lace Morris & Grant Kemp: 5 Months

Season three of Bachelor in Paradise produced a record three engagements, though Morris and Kemp were the first to split. Five months after getting engaged while taping the season's finale in June 2016 (and getting matching "Grace" tattoos!), the two confirmed their breakup.

“It really was mutual,” Morris told ET in November 2016. “We both have our issues we need to work on, and we can’t really give each other what we need at this time. It’s just not the right timing. We have so much love for each other, and it’s weird because the chemistry is there, and I’m thinking, ‘Why can’t we make this work?’ But it’s just not possible right now.”

Emily Maynard & Jef Holm: 5 Months, and Emily Maynard & Brad Womack: 6 Months

Womack proposed to Maynard in November 2010, while filming his second go-around as Bachelor. He and Maynard split several times before getting back together in time for the show's After the Final Rose special in March 2010, but they broke up for good in May 2011.

Maynard went on to become the Bachelorette in 2012, but only lasted with her final pick and fiance, Jef Holm, for five months before going their separate ways in October 2012. She's now married to Tyler Johnson, with whom she shares three sons, in addition to her daughter, Ricki.

Amanda Stanton & Josh Murray: 6 Months

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Stanton on Reports Josh Murray Wants to Reconcile: 'I've Closed That Chapter' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Though a source told ET in September 2016 that Stanton and Murray had broken up "a couple times" since getting engaged on season three of Bachelor in Paradise, the couple officially ended their engagement in December 2016.

Stanton opened up about the split to ET in January 2017, just one month before she and Murray appeared to reconcile. But by May 2017, she said she "closed" the book on any future reconciliations.

Chris Soules & Whitney Bischoff: 6 Months

Six months after getting engaged on season 19 of The Bachelor, the pair announced their breakup in May 2015. "I can't thank you all enough for the kind messages over the past few days," Soules tweeeted at the time. "This has been really tough and your support means a lot to me."

Bischoff went on to marry Ricky Angel in an October 2017 wedding in Cape Cod filled with several Bachelor alums, while a believed-to-be-single Soules is still living in Iowa.

DeAnna Pappas & Jesse Csincsak: 6 Months

Pappas accepted Csincsak's proposal in season four of The Bachelorette in 2008, and despite planning a wedding for May 2009, the pair only lasted for six months, until November 2008.

Pappas went on to marry Stephen Stagliano, the brother of Bachelorette season five alum, Michael Stagliano, while Csincsak married Ann Leuders, who was a contestant on season 13 of The Bachelor with Jason Mesnick.

For more on Bachelor breakups and success stories, click through the gallery below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Reveals He and Madison Prewett Broke Up

Hannah Brown on Whether She's Sworn Off Musicians After Dating Jed Wyatt (Exclusive)

'Bachelor Winter Games' Stars Clare Crawley & Benoit Split Two Months After Proposal