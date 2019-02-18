Sorry, Property Brothers -- the McLean sisters are just too cute not to pull on stage mid-concert!

As the Backstreet Boys continued their record-breaking Larger Than Life residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, HGTV star Drew Scott prepared for hitting Friday’s show with brother, Jonathan, and wife, Linda Phan, by making a plea via Twitter for the boy band to serenade his love at the concert.

“See you at the show tonight No big deal if you guys want to serenade my wife with ‘I want it that way,’ ,” Drew tweeted the band.

However, when the time came for the “Chances” singers to pick a member of the audience to pull on stage at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, it was two gorgeous young ladies who won the honor -- AJ McLean’s adorable daughters, six-year-old Ava and Lyric, almost two.

McLean headed over to his girls during “Shape of My Heart,” and had security lift the two, both dressed in black, onto the stage.

While longtime music lover and fangirl, Ava, has previously been serenaded by the band in 2017, Friday marked Lyric’s first time on stage with McLean.

Sporting adorable ear muffs, Lyric, whose name was partly inspired by BSB, took her daddy’s hand and followed McLean and her stylish big sis to centerstage, glancing back at encouraging fans and even sharing a quick wave to the crowd

Once there, Nick Carter, who has previously brought his son, Odin, on stage in Las Vegas, crouched down to sing to the cutie while McLean knelt down before presenting the girls with a rose.

Is there anything cuter than @aj_mclean and his girls?! Not much. #BSBVegaspic.twitter.com/YxaD71kidn — What Happens On The Backstreet (@WHOTheBckstreet) February 16, 2019

“AJ’s little ones right here!” father of two, Kevin Richardson, said as the song wrapped up and McLean embraced the girls. “We love you.”

The sweet moment came one week after McLean pulled up his crush, Shania Twain, to reunite with the group on stage almost 20 years after they performed together in Miami, Florida.

And, while Friday's heartwarming daddy-daughter serenade meant Drew didn’t get Linda sung to, the Property Brothers clan still appeared to have a blast at the show, getting to meet the band, who recently dropped their new album, DNA, ahead of their DNA World Tour, commencing in May.

The reality stars even posed with Richardson, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell backstage before the concert.

“Seriously...the MOST fun last night at @backstreetboys @ZapposTheater @PHVegas,” Jonathan tweeted the next day, alongside photos from the fun night.

Oh we have plans!! See you at the show tonight🙌🙌 No big deal if you guys want to serenade my wife with “I want it that way”😝 — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) February 16, 2019

Meanwhile, McLean followed up the quality stage time with his girls with more fun on Sunday, sharing a cute photo of Ava and Lyric posing in a Barbie box grinning. He then took his turn, humorously reenacting his boy band pals, *NSYNC’s, No Strings Attached album cover.

My little Barbie dolls! pic.twitter.com/zXBimXQ2bY — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) February 18, 2019

My version of no strings attached pic.twitter.com/DpXB39Ox6T — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) February 18, 2019

McLean opened up about his powerful bond with his daughters, who he shares with wife of seven years, Rochelle, while talking to ET in September, explaining how the two have helped him through some of the most challenging times of his sobriety.

“Having a family and looking my two girls in the eye every single night and every single morning -- they’re my lifeline,” said the “Night Visions” singer, who is preparing to drop a country-influenced solo record in coming months. “They’re my everything. Them and my wife. So, I would never in a million years want to let them see me drunk or high or dead or in jail. I want to walk both my girls down the aisle … when they’re 35! As long as I can hold off on boys, I’m going to hold off on boys!”

See more on the Backstreet Boys and their big year below.

