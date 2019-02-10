The Backstreet Boys are still feeling the GRAMMYs love more than two and a half decades in the business.

ET's Sophie Schillaci spoke to the band at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, where they're nominated in the Pop/Duo Group Performance category for their song, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." The nomination marks their eighth GRAMMY nod.

"I mean, it’s just incredible," Nick Carter says. "Look, we’ve been together for 26 years and it’s like a family and it never gets old for us, and we're just enjoying every single day and everything that's coming our way."

"We’ve always wanted a career. We love music," Kevin Richardson adds. "We're music fans and we put a lot of work and passion and heart into what we do and I think by us being nominated 26 years into the game, it’s showing and paying dividends and we’re just honored. It’s a celebration and its a privilege, just keep grinding, keep working hard and believe."

With their successful Las Vegas residency coming to a close, the band shares they're not planning on stopping performing anytime soon. Their DNA World Tour kicks off in May.

"We come to the States in July and September and we’re going to try and hit the rest of the world in a couple of years," Howie Dorough shares.

The boy band also revealed to ET their dream collaboration -- Bruno Mars.

"Dude, we go way back to playing poker at my house," AJ McLean notes. "Let’s do something!"

"We’ll rock some doo-wop together, brother," Richardson adds.

ET spoke to BSB earlier this month, when they found out that Chance the Rapper used to collect their action figures. Watch below:

