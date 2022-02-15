Shopping

Bed Bath & Beyond Presidents' Day Sale: Shop Major Discounts on Home Decor, Furniture and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Bed Bath and Beyond Presidents' Day Sale
Bed Bath and Beyond and ET Online

Presidents' Day is right around the corner, which means you can start saving on your favorite products right now. Bed Bath & Beyond has launched its Presidents' Day Sale ahead of the holiday, featuring deals up to 50% off kitchen gadgets, vacuums, home decor and more. 

Although it might still be cold outside, you're probably ready for spring cleaning. While you're tidying up your home, you're probably mapping out a fresh new look for each room in your home. If you need new decor, furniture or anything else to finish polishing your home, Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered.

Through Feb. 24, the home and bath retailer is offering major discounts on plenty of home essentials during the brand's Presidents' Day Sale. You can save up to $100 on vacuums like the Bissel SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac, which makes keeping your floors clean a whole lot easier. With up to 40% off on certain kitchen appliances and up to $80 off cookware, you can also revitalize your culinary prowess with some brand-new tools.

If you're a Beyond+ member, you can earn additional savings on select items in the Bed Bath & Beyond sale. For just $29 a year, sign up for the Beyond+ program and get an extra 20% off your entire purchase and free shipping. 

Whether you're looking for deals on new curtains or kitchen appliances this Presidents' Day, Bed Bath & Beyond is bound to have some deals that fit your style and budget. Shop ET's fave picks from the Presidents' Day Sale

Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine in Stainless Steel
Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine in Stainless Steel
Bed Bath and Beyond
Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine in Stainless Steel
The Barista Express in the color stainless steel is on sale for $100 off during Bed Bath and Beyond's Presidents' Day Sale. If you love the smell and taste of fresh-brewed espresso but hate having to travel to a coffee shop just to enjoy it, then this espresso machine could be your solution to that dilemma. 
$700$600
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Brewer with BrewID in Black
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Brewer with BrewID in Black
Bed Bath and Beyond
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Brewer with BrewID in Black
The multiple features on this Keurig K-Supreme Plus allow you to brew up to 5 cups of java at a time using 5 different strengths and 6 different temperatures. That way you can make the perfect cup of coffee no matter what grounds you're using. 
$220$190
KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder and Spice Grinder Pack
KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder and Spice Grinder Pack
Bed Bath and Beyond
KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder and Spice Grinder Pack
The KitchenAid Grinder is perfect for grinding up some fresh green peppercorns or some fresh coffee beans. This pack comes with a 2 ounce removable bowl meant for coffee beans and a separate spice grinding bowl. So, you don't have to worry about getting pepper in your morning brew. 
$60$55
J.A. Henckels International Forged Accent 16-Piece Knife Block Set
J.A. Henckles International Forged Accent 16-Piece Knife Block Set
Bed Bath and Beyond
J.A. Henckels International Forged Accent 16-Piece Knife Block Set
This sleek knife set is sure to amp up your culinary game. The knife block comes with a knife sharpener build-in. Whenever your knives get a bit dull, you can easily sharpen them, wash them and start chopping again.
$220$190
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4 Qt. Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4 Quart Air Fryer
Bed Bath and Beyond
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4 Qt. Air Fryer
This Ninja appliance combines a grill and an air fryer into one device. Both the griddle on the grill and the cooking tank of the air fryer are dishwasher-safe, so cleaning is just as easy as cooking. 
$230$180
Calphalon Premier Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
Calphalon Premier Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
Bed Bath and Beyond
Calphalon Premier Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
Save $70 on Calphalon Premier's dishwasher-safe 10-piece cookware set. The entire set is also oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The set includes an 8" fry pan, 10" fry pan, 2.5 qt. saucepan with lid, 3.5 qt. saucepan with lid, 3 qt. sauté pan with lid and a 6 qt. stock pot with lid. Everything in the set has a lifetime manufacturer's warranty. 
$470$400
PowerXL 10 Qt. Vortex Air Fryer Pro in Slate
PowerXL 10 qt. Vortex Air Fryer Pro in Slate
Bed Bath and Beyond
PowerXL 10 Qt. Vortex Air Fryer Pro in Slate
The dual basket in the PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer allows you to cook a full meal without having to wait for each ingredient to cook. The air fryer has 10 pre-programmed settings, so you can easily press a button or two and start roasting a Cornish game hen or air frying some fries.
$190$120
Bissel SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum
Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bissel SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum
With the Bissell SpinWave Plus, you don't have to stress over manually sweeping, mopping and vacuuming your floors every week. This 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac will do all the work for you -- save for refilling its water tank and emptying out its debris. 
$430$330
Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System
Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System
Bed Bath and Beyond
Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System
The Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System comes with multiple blades, a smoothie bowl maker and a nutrient extractor. Therefore, you can blend your morning smoothie and sip out of the same bowl, so you don't have to dirty up multiple glasses. The system includes multiple speeds and blending settings. Along with Ninja's recipe guide, you can blend and puree a ton of different drinks and beyond.
$200$160
Everiholder Easi Twist Jar Opener
Everiholder Easi Twist Jar Opener
Bed Bath and Beyond
Everiholder Easi Twist Jar Opener
The Everiholder Jar Opener is perfect for opening up and tightening difficult jars. It's compatible with multiple jar sizes, so you can easily pry open that difficult pickle jar (without the embarrassment of asking your housemates or next-door neighbor for help).
$8$5
The Crux Artisan Series 7.5-Inch Cordless Immersion Blender
The Crux Artisan Series Cordless Immersion Blender
Bed Bath and Beyond
The Crux Artisan Series 7.5-Inch Cordless Immersion Blender
A cordless immersion blender is great for pureeing sauces and whisking some dough. The simple design on this immersion blender gives it one speed, and it's a great space-saver for your kitchen counter. 
$90$54
Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Mini Chopper
Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Mini Chopper
Bed Bath and Beyond
Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Mini Chopper
With two different speed settings and a pulse button, you can easily grind nuts for baking or chop some vegetables for you main dish. The Cuisinart Mini Chopper gets about 20 minutes of chop time per each charge. 
$80$64
Quinn 84-Inch Grommet Top Blackout Curtain in Jadestone
Quinn 84-Inch Grommet Top Blackout Curtain in Jadestone
Bed Bath and Beyond
Quinn 84-Inch Grommet Top Blackout Curtain in Jadestone
If you feel like something is missing in your living room, why not try updating your curtains? After all, windows are the soul of your house, so a stylish curtain can really bring a room together.
$40$20
Wamsutta Classic Turkish Cotton Embroidered Bath Towel in White/Navy
Wamsutta Classic Baratta Turkish Cotton Embroidered Bath Towel in White/Navy
Bed Bath and Beyond
Wamsutta Classic Turkish Cotton Embroidered Bath Towel in White/Navy
At 80% off, you can easily revamp your old and faded bath towels with some of Wamsutta's embroidered bath towels. The brand's bath towels in the colors white with embroidered navy and white with embroidered seafoam are both on sale. 
$25$5
OttLite Sanitizing Thrive LED Desk Lamp with Clock
OttLite Sanitizing Thrive LED Desk Lamp with Clock
Bed Bath and Beyond
OttLite Sanitizing Thrive LED Desk Lamp with Clock
If you're tired of manually sanitizing your phone, tablet and the face mask you only wore for a quick errand, then this OttiLite Sanitizing Lamp could help you save you a bit of time and energy. The sanitizing light technology eradicates harmful microorganisms. While it sanitizes your everyday items, you can simultaneously use it as a desk lamp, clock and thermometer. 
$70$35
Crux Artisan Series 5 Speed Digital Juice Extractor
Crux Artisan Series 5 Speed Digital Juice Extractor
Bed Bath and Beyond
Crux Artisan Series 5 Speed Digital Juice Extractor
This juicer has 5 different speeds, so you can extract juice from hard fruits and vegetables as well. Plus, it has a built-in pulp collector, so you can easily throw away or compost the left over pulp.
$130$78
Crux Artisan Series Double Rotating Waffle Maker
Crux Artisan Series Double Rotating Waffle Maker
Bed Bath and Beyond
Crux Artisan Series Double Rotating Waffle Maker
Rotating waffle makers make weekend brunches so much easier. Instead of pretending (and maybe failing) to flip your Belgian waffles with a spatula, you leave that culinary skill to this expert waffle maker. 
$100$80
Forest Gate 6-Piece Modular Patio Sectional Set
Forest Gate 6-Piece Modular Patio Sectional Set
Bed Bath and Beyond
Forest Gate 6-Piece Modular Patio Sectional Set
It's never too early to start thinking about warmer days. This 6-Piece Patio Sectional Set is perfect for enjoying some family time in the backyard or just entertaining guests (you know, whenever the pandemic ends).
$2,590$1,295
Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite 4-in-1 True Hepa Air Purifier
Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite 4-in-1 True Hepa Air Purifier
Bed Bath and Beyond
Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite 4-in-1 True Hepa Air Purifier
This air purifier cleans the air in its vicinity using four different filter methods: an active carbon pre-filter, a true HEPA filter, a UV-C light with photocatalyst filter and an ionizer. The 4-stage filter process ensures that the air that circulates throughout your house is clean and healthy. 
$150$125
Storage Bench with Tray and 2 Ottomans
Storage Bench with Tray and 2 Ottomans
Bed Bath and Beyond
Storage Bench with Tray and 2 Ottomans
The storage bench and ottoman set is the perfect way to enjoy a movie night with your family or housemates. The only thing that the tray on the storage bench is missing is a fully stocked charcuterie board. 
$200$100

RELATED CONTENT:

Presidents' Day OLED TV Deals from LG, Samsung and Sony

Our Place's Always Pan and Perfect Pot Bundle Is On Sale for $60 Off

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Best Presidents' Day Deals on Monitors: Save on Dell, Samsung and More

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales and Decor Deals to Shop Now

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now

Best Early Presidents Day Appliance Sales to Shop Right Now

Amazon Presidents' Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

 