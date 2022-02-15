Presidents' Day is right around the corner, which means you can start saving on your favorite products right now. Bed Bath & Beyond has launched its Presidents' Day Sale ahead of the holiday, featuring deals up to 50% off kitchen gadgets, vacuums, home decor and more.

Although it might still be cold outside, you're probably ready for spring cleaning. While you're tidying up your home, you're probably mapping out a fresh new look for each room in your home. If you need new decor, furniture or anything else to finish polishing your home, Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered.

Through Feb. 24, the home and bath retailer is offering major discounts on plenty of home essentials during the brand's Presidents' Day Sale. You can save up to $100 on vacuums like the Bissel SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac, which makes keeping your floors clean a whole lot easier. With up to 40% off on certain kitchen appliances and up to $80 off cookware, you can also revitalize your culinary prowess with some brand-new tools.

If you're a Beyond+ member, you can earn additional savings on select items in the Bed Bath & Beyond sale. For just $29 a year, sign up for the Beyond+ program and get an extra 20% off your entire purchase and free shipping.

Whether you're looking for deals on new curtains or kitchen appliances this Presidents' Day, Bed Bath & Beyond is bound to have some deals that fit your style and budget. Shop ET's fave picks from the Presidents' Day Sale.

Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine in Stainless Steel Bed Bath and Beyond Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine in Stainless Steel The Barista Express in the color stainless steel is on sale for $100 off during Bed Bath and Beyond's Presidents' Day Sale. If you love the smell and taste of fresh-brewed espresso but hate having to travel to a coffee shop just to enjoy it, then this espresso machine could be your solution to that dilemma. $700 $600 Buy Now

KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder and Spice Grinder Pack Bed Bath and Beyond KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder and Spice Grinder Pack The KitchenAid Grinder is perfect for grinding up some fresh green peppercorns or some fresh coffee beans. This pack comes with a 2 ounce removable bowl meant for coffee beans and a separate spice grinding bowl. So, you don't have to worry about getting pepper in your morning brew. $60 $55 Buy Now

Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System Bed Bath and Beyond Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System The Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System comes with multiple blades, a smoothie bowl maker and a nutrient extractor. Therefore, you can blend your morning smoothie and sip out of the same bowl, so you don't have to dirty up multiple glasses. The system includes multiple speeds and blending settings. Along with Ninja's recipe guide, you can blend and puree a ton of different drinks and beyond. $200 $160 Buy Now

Everiholder Easi Twist Jar Opener Bed Bath and Beyond Everiholder Easi Twist Jar Opener The Everiholder Jar Opener is perfect for opening up and tightening difficult jars. It's compatible with multiple jar sizes, so you can easily pry open that difficult pickle jar (without the embarrassment of asking your housemates or next-door neighbor for help). $8 $5 Buy Now

Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Mini Chopper Bed Bath and Beyond Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Mini Chopper With two different speed settings and a pulse button, you can easily grind nuts for baking or chop some vegetables for you main dish. The Cuisinart Mini Chopper gets about 20 minutes of chop time per each charge. $80 $64 Buy Now

OttLite Sanitizing Thrive LED Desk Lamp with Clock Bed Bath and Beyond OttLite Sanitizing Thrive LED Desk Lamp with Clock If you're tired of manually sanitizing your phone, tablet and the face mask you only wore for a quick errand, then this OttiLite Sanitizing Lamp could help you save you a bit of time and energy. The sanitizing light technology eradicates harmful microorganisms. While it sanitizes your everyday items, you can simultaneously use it as a desk lamp, clock and thermometer. $70 $35 Buy Now

