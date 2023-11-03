Behati Prinsloo Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo seemed to reveal the sex of her third baby with husband Adam Levine when she opened up about her birthing process on The Mother Daze podcast this week.

Prinsloo has previously spoken with the hosts, actresses Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer, about her two previous births -- she and Levine also share daughters Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 5, and returned to talk about the birth of her first son, whom the family welcomed in January of this year.

The 35-year-old model used male pronouns while detailing the childbirth experience, which happened 10 days after the baby's due date.

"I'm pushing and I think the hardest part for me was when he... I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain and bliss and pain and bliss, and I was fighting this... rollercoaster of feelings and pain," she shared.

Throughout the process, however, Prinsloo said she "felt so connected with him," adding, "I was just so amazed by women in general. I was like, 'Wow, I freaking did this."

In retrospect, Prinsloo may have hinted at having a son in a past Instagram post. She shared a carousel in August that included a video of the baby's legs kicking -- clad in a "Beastie Boys" onesie.

Prinsloo shared that she opted against painkillers for the birth, recalling, "My doctor at a certain point was like, 'I just want to let you know, this is kind of the point, if you were going to get anything... this is it.'"

"She was like, 'It's up to you... nobody's putting pressure on you, do what you feel.'" she continued. "I was like, 'I feel really good... I think I'm just gonna go with this feeling right now.'"

She also opted against a water birth, joking, "I was like, 'Absolutely not. I cannot think about something worse right now than to be wet.'"

"I was like, ‘No way -- no water is getting on this body!'" she recalled.

As for Levine, Prinsloo said her hubby was nothing but supportive during the birth, though she teased him for being a "stress eater" during the process.

"It was also on his brother's birthday, so they had doughnuts. And Adam had about a dozen doughnuts, because... nervous eating," she said with a laugh.

"It was his favorite thing to watch and to be there and to help me through it," she shared. "Like the doula... putting him there where she would have been... just really making this into such a beautiful experience for everyone.”

However, Levine struggled a bit when it came to cutting the umbilical cord.

"He's a leftie, so... the scissors, it's always a mess," she teased. "[He was] so nervous."

It seems that the couple's third pregnancy came as something of a surprise, as Prinsloo revealed, "It actually took longer than expected, so we were kind of like also thinking maybe that's a sign. You know maybe we're good, and then of course I get pregnant."

And it sounds like the couple isn't ruling out adding to their family, as Prinsloo mused that she would expect another birthing experience to be as unique as her first three.

"If I have a fourth one, I won't be able to tell you what I will do," she shared.

