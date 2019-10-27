Bella Thorne is really enjoying her romantic life these days.

The actress -- who has had her fair share of high-profile love life drama play out in the spotlight over the last few years -- seems to be in a good place with her boyfriend, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

Thorne spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Thursday at the celebration for the expansion of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Hollywood, and she opened up about her current romance with her musician beau.

"Things are great," Thorne exclaimed. "Me and Ben are really happy."

"He comes to LA the first week in November, which will be fun," she added. "He's on tour doing his album release right now, so it's just a lot of work for him and a lot of work for me in separate places."

Thorne was first spotted kissing Mascolo back in April, just days after announcing her split from rapper Mod Sun. Thorne and Sun were in an open relationship for nearly a year; she was also linked to YouTube star Tana Mongeau around the same time, though they called it quits in February.

Earlier this month, the self-described polyamorous star also introduced her Instagram followers to someone she described as her new girlfriend in a racy snapshot showing them wrestling in bed together while shirtless.

"She’s very cute... first girl I have dated that’s camera shy," Thorne captioned the snapshot of her mystery lady. Mascolo apparently approved of the relationship, commenting, "You girls are cute."

Recently, in the realm of her professional career, Thorne made headlines for directing an adult film, Her & Him, which has earned her some impressive notoriety within the industry. Check out the video below to hear more.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Bella Thorne to Receive Award for Her Directorial Adult Film Debut | The Download Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Bella Thorne Celebrates Her Birthday With Ex-Girlfriend Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne Introduces New Girlfriend With PDA Pics and Her Boyfriend Approves

Tana Mongeau's Ex Bella Thorne Calls Out Jake Paul After He's Spotted Having Lunch With His Ex-Girlfriend

Related Gallery