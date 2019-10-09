Bella Thorne Celebrates Her Birthday With Ex-Girlfriend Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne just turned 22 and she spent it with someone very special from her past -- ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau.

On Tuesday, the actress' actual birthday, Mongeau shared a photo on Twitter showing her and Thorne sitting side by side on a jet together. The Youtuber made a funny face while holding a camera as Thorne cracked a smile as she held up some food in a plastic container. There's also a big bouquet of flowers in the actress' lap.

"@bellathorne 🦋 grateful to be spending a third birthday of yours with u," Mongeau captioned the image. "as always, thank u for changing my life u f**king mogul 🖤."

happy birthday @bellathorne 🦋 grateful to be spending a third birthday of yours with u. as always, thank u for changing my life u fucking mogul 🖤 pic.twitter.com/JSYOI2EKN9 — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 9, 2019

In Mongeau's Instagram Story, she also shared clips from Thorne's birthday celebration at Six Flags, which included one of the actress surrounded by friends on a party bus and another of Thorne attempting to blow out candles on a cake.

"she just lit a joint on these candles before this @bellathorne," Mongeau wrote alongside the aforementioned clip. Thorne claimed, in her own Instagram Story, that she had the amusement park shut down for her big day.

These touching posts of the pair bonding arrive after a tumultuous series of events for Mongeau and Thorne, who ended their open relationship in February. Thorne was also dating the rapper, Mod Sun, at the time; they parted ways in April.

In June, Mongeau got engaged to fellow vlogger, Jake Paul, which prompted Thorne to post a heartbroken message on Instagram and led to a brief Twitter feud between Mongeau and Thorne. In July, Paul and Mongeau had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, however, Mongeau later confirmed that they are not legally married.

Since then, Paul has been spotted out and about with ex, Ericka Costell, and Noah Cyrus on separate occasions. The former prompted Thorne to call out his behavior online. Paul then confirmed to ET Live that he and Mongeau are in an open relationship.

Meanwhile, Thorne has found a new boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, an Italian singer. And on Monday, she introduced the world to a new girlfriend. The actress posted a pair of photos of her and the mystery girl partially clothed and in bed together. The new woman in Thorne's life made sure her face was covered. The actress captioned the post: "She's very cute ✨💫 first girl I have dated that's camera shy 😂."

