Jake Paul is spilling intimate details about the nature of his relationship with fellow YouTube star Tana Mongeau.

Jake appeared on ET Live on Monday, and confirmed that he and Tana -- whom he married in July in Las Vegas -- have an open relationship. Jake confirmed it after he was asked about Noah Cyrus recently getting flirty with Tana on social media.

"So, I think Noah's wanting to hook up with Tana," Jake told ET Live's Denny Directo and Cassie DiLaura.

Jake also addressed Nikita Dragun recently slamming him on Twitter after he commented on an Instagram photo Tana posted that was Photoshopped to make it like like he was surrounded by multiple versions of his wife, writing, "I wish there were clones of u so we could have 3somes." Dragun responded, "I wish you could be faithful and appreciate the woman that's keeping u relevant."

"Even since the start of the relationship -- which is why I think it's funny that, like, Nikita gets all butt hurt online -- since the start of our relationship it's been, like, an open type of thing because that's just how we both are," Jake, 22, said. "And then Noah and Tana are, like, wanting to hook up and I think Noah's the one pushing that narrative, which I think is dope, again."

Jake said he had no issue at all if 19-year-old Noah and 21-year-old Tana hooked up.

"Yeah, especially if I could be there," he cracked.

"Goddamn girl, where you at?" he added to Noah.

Jake also once again insisted that his marriage to Tana was legit despite the two not having a marriage license.

"I think it happened so fast because we just wanted to do everything so fast, and I don't think being married on paper is the same thing as just being married in general," he explained. "I don't think a paper means you're married."

Jake said he and Tana don't plan on getting a marriage license any time soon.

"I don't think so ... because we're probably gonna get divorced eventually," he joked.

ET spoke to Jake and Tana after their Vegas nuptials, when Tana addressed those who didn't believe their relationship was real, including Jake's older brother, Logan. Watch the video below for more:

