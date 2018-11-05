Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck seem to be adjusting to their new normal just fine! The former spouses stepped out together for church on Sunday in what has become a regular part of their family’s routine.

Garner and Affleck appeared friendly, chatting after the service, with Affleck even putting his hand on Garner’s shoulder in a comfortable exchange.

Garner, 46, wore grey slacks and a black sweater with her hair pulled back in a loose bun. Affleck, 46, donned a plaid button-down shirt and jeans.

This isn’t the first time they’ve been spotted out together recently. Last week both Garner and Affleck attended Game 4 of the World Series.

The parents of Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, finalized their divorce in October after three years of separation.

Though they have each moved on romantically, Affleck and Garner have remained close, with Garner driving her ex to a rehab facility earlier this year.

The Batman star is continuing treatment for alcohol addiction, while returning to his everyday life and career.

A source recently confirmed to ET that Garner is dating businessman John Miller.

“They went for romantic dinners far out of town or at his home,” a source told ET. “He is warm, fun and incredibly smart. He is a real success in the business world and has no interest being in the entertainment industry.”

Affleck, meanwhile, ended his brief romance with Playboy model, Shauna Sexton, in October, due in part to Garner’s influence.

“Close friends were honest with him about being in a relationship with someone who was only 22 years old,” a source told ET at the time. “Jen’s opinion truly still matters to Ben. Jen tried to be supportive of his relationship with Lindsay [Shookus] but she couldn’t get behind this.”

