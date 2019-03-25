Ben Affleck had one fun, jam-packed weekend that saw him stoking the flames of a rekindled romance and hanging out with his adorable son.

The Triple Frontier star continued cultivating his renewed relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus on Sunday, as the pair spent some time walking around Los Angeles, running errands and grabbing lunch together.

Affleck kept his look classic cool, sporting a dark leather jacket over a black t-shirt and maroon slacks. He topped the stylish look off with dark aviator sunglasses and classic black and white converse-style sneakers.

Shookus also donned a jacket to stay warm against the temperate but cool California climate, but opted for a brighter look. The 38-year-old TV producer rocked a beige jacket over a black and white patterned top, blue jeans and white sneakers, along with her own pair of dark shades.

The recently reunited duo appeared to be in high spirits as they traversed the city, during which time they dined at Kreation Organic Kafe in Santa Monica and went shopping for pillows at Bed Bath & Beyond, People reports.

The pair, who called it quits last August after a year of dating, and just days before the actor entered rehab for addiction and sobriety struggles, appear to have reunited publicly in late February, when they were spotted having dinner together at Katsuya in Los Angeles.

In Early March, Shookus also joined Affleck for the premiere of his latest action thriller Triple Frontier in New York City, and it appears their reconnection has really stuck.

Before his day date with his girlfriend, Affleck spent the morning playing baseball with his 7-year-old son, Samuel.

Affleck, who serves as his son's little league coach, and the proud dad spent the day in a local park helping him perfect his batting and fielding skills.

The life-long Boston Red Sox fan actually donned a blue Dodgers ball cap to play catch with his little boy -- whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, along with daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10.

Check out the video below for more on the latest news about the acclaimed actor.

