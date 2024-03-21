Sales & Deals

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Pet Essentials — Score Savings on Dog Toys, Cat Treats and More

The Best Deals on Pet Essentials at Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:05 AM PDT, March 21, 2024

From fur-fighting vacuums to their favorite treats, we've found all the deals pet owners won't want to miss.

Woof woof! Meow meow! That's your best bud telling you now's the time to score deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and there are huge discounts on everything you need for your pets. Celebrate your furry friends, because they deserve it especially when you can save up to 60% on pet products during the Big Spring Sale

Shop Amazon Big Spring Sale Pet Deals

With a massive array of deals on fun toys, their favorite treats, cameras to keep an eye on them while you're away, and other pet essentials, there's something perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds, rabbits and lots of other pets as well. Whether you're shopping for an upgraded litter box, a toy to keep your cat occupied (even though we know they'll love the box most), a cozy bed for your pet pig, a new enclosure for your iguana, or a new stuffed animal for your dog to tear up immediately, Amazon has a deal for all kinds of pet owners.

As we transition into spring, pet parents know shedding season in here. Keep the home tidy with incredible deals on pet cleaning tools, like the viral TikTok ChomChom pet hair remover or the highly rated Bissell vacuum that's specially designed to pick up pet allergens.

Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best Big Spring Sale deals on top-rated pet supplies. 

The Best Deals on Pet Essentials at the Big Spring Sale

Furbo 360° Rotating Smart Dog Camera

Furbo 360° Rotating Smart Dog Camera
Amazon

Furbo 360° Rotating Smart Dog Camera

The new Furbo Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with a 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day and night. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats and toss them via the free Furbo app.

$99 $79

Shop Now

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
Amazon

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

The doughnut shape of this dog bed can help your pup feel more secure. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

$35 $23

Shop Now

Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter

Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter
Amazon

Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter

Now's the perfect time to stock up on kitty litter when you can score it for over 45% off.

$32 $17

Shop Now

Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl

Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl
Amazon

Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl

Reduce the strain on your cat or dog's neck with these modern and sleek raised food bowls. The stainless steel bowls are removable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. 

$26 $21

Shop Now

Inaba Churu Cat Treats

Inaba Churu Cat Treats
Amazon

Inaba Churu Cat Treats

Make your kitty's day with a giant pack of their favorite cat treats.

$20 $18

Shop Now

Blue Buffalo Nudges Grillers Natural Dog Treats

Blue Buffalo Nudges Grillers Natural Dog Treats
Amazon

Blue Buffalo Nudges Grillers Natural Dog Treats

Your dog will gobble up these treats, made from real steak. Right now, you can get two for close to the price of one.

$11 $6

Shop Now

PetKit BPA Free Dog Water Bottle

PetKit BPA Free Dog Water Bottle
Amazon

PetKit BPA Free Dog Water Bottle

Take to the trails with your dogs thanks to this leak-proof water dispenser with a built-in filter.

$13 $9

Shop Now

Casfuy 6-Speed Dog Nail Grinder

Casfuy 6-Speed Dog Nail Grinder
Amazon

Casfuy 6-Speed Dog Nail Grinder

Keep your dog and cat's nails from becoming overgrown with the help of this handy Bonve grinding tool. For pets that are fearful of nail clippers, this is a wonderful alternative.

$50 $28

Shop Now

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera
Amazon

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera

Keep an eye on your dogs or cats while you're at work with this pet camera. Plus, you can reward them with a treat or two from this same system (which has a 2-way audio setup).

$125 $108

Shop Now

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower
Amazon

Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower

For something that stands out, this adorable cat tree provides the perfect space for your cat to relax, play and climb.

$48 $37

Shop Now

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed
Amazon

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

After a nice run in the backyard, dogs can be stinky, which makes this dog bed with a machine-washable cover a great choice. Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, many pet parents are satisfied with this purchase. 

$60 $36

With coupon

Shop Now

Peteast Dog Splash Pad 67"

Peteast Dog Splash Pad 67"
Amazon

Peteast Dog Splash Pad 67"

You can't be the only one to have some fun at the pool this summer. Treat your dogs to this sprinkler pad to keep them cool and entertained for hours this summer.

$30 $26

Shop Now

The Best Deals on Pet Cleaning Tools at the Big Spring Sale

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. 

$124 $98

Shop Now

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum
Amazon

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

The HEPA filter system on this heavy-duty Bissell vacuum traps up to 99.97% of dust and allergens. It's also designed for pet hair to spool in the tank so it won't get trapped in the filter.

$237 $170

Shop Now

Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save on Shark's ultra-lightweight vacuum. With DuoClean PowerFins, you'll get continuous contact with all surfaces, digging deep into carpets, directly engaging hard floors, and picking up more dirt and fur with every pass.

$430 $280

Shop Now

Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Amazon

Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Save some time and effort by upgrading to this self-cleaning cat litter box. You can even pair it to a smartphone app to get notifications to control the litter box from your phone.

$500 $400

Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32 $28

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon

Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too.

$165 $135

Shop Now

Tineco Pure ONE Station FurFree Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Pure ONE Station FurFree Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Pure ONE Station FurFree Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A lightweight smart vacuum that automatically self-cleans the dustbin and every part of the vacuum. The ZeroTangle brush also ensures hair and fur won't wrap around the brush for easy cleaning.

$799 $599

With coupon

Shop Now

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station
Amazon

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station

With the ability to switch from vacuuming to mopping, the Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum will keep the messes at bay.

$600 $400

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

