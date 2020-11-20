Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Diamonds Under $600
Diamonds are a girl's best friend. Diamonds are even friendlier when they're on sale at a deep discount at Amazon during Amazon's Black Friday Sale event. Shop multiple options for these 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600.
In addition to great jewelry deals, the Amazon Black Friday Sale event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Black Friday event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, designer sunglasses, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, activewear, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kids shoes, underwear and more.
Shop the limited-time deal on diamond stud earrings.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Early Black Friday 2020 Deals Are Here: Here Are the Top 230 Picks
Holiday Gifts for Under $100 at Amazon
Christmas Gifts for the Home at Amazon -- Echo Show 8, Le Creuset Dutch Oven, Keurig Coffee Maker & More
The Best Christmas Gifts for Beauty Lovers at Amazon -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on Frye Handbags at Amazon
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals -- What to Know
Blue Nile Sale: Save Up to 30% on Fine Jewelry
Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Clothes, Bags, Loungewear, Shoes, Beauty and Perfume
Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 60% Off Designer and Fine Jewelry
Joie De Viv Sale: Take 50% Off Fine Jewelry
Best Amazon Black Friday Designer Watch Deals from Apple, Movado, Garmin, Nixon & More
Jared Jewelers Sale: 50% Off Pandora Jewelry and Clearance
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Get Up to 80% Off on Uggs, TOMS, Cole Haan & More
The Best Pearl Jewelry -- Kate Spade, Shopbop, BaubleBar, Bloomingdale's and More
The Best Etsy Jewelry -- Shop One-of-a-Kind Handmade Jewelry