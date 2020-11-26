Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Select NuFace Products

Amazon's Black Friday is here and select NuFace devices and attachments on sale! These popular facial toning devices emit a (completely painless) microcurrent that tones, lifts and firms your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines; it's like a professional treatment right at home. The Advanced Facial Toning Kit featuring the Trinity device is one of our top picks from the entire Black Friday sale and beyond and well worth the splurge -- if you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it now.

Ahead of Cyber Monday, Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

So far, we've seen major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories for the Amazon Black Friday event, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, check out our favorite NuFace devices, now 30% off in a can't-miss deal.

Advanced Facial Toning Kit NuFace Amazon Advanced Facial Toning Kit NuFace We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use, incredibly effective and on sale. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. REGULARLY $325 $260 at Amazon

Trinity Device Attachment NuFace Amazon Trinity Device Attachment NuFace Use this NuFace attachment, which uses infrared and red light therapy attachment to lift and contour skin, with the Trinity Device REGULARLY $149 $119.20 at Amazon

Trinity Device Attachment NuFace Amazon Trinity Device Attachment NuFace Another attachment for the Trinity Device, this one is designed to attack fine lines and wrinkles around the lips, eyes and brows. REGULARLY $149 $111.75 at Amazon

NuFace Fix NuFace Amazon NuFace Fix NuFace Get quick results with this powerful slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. REGULARLY $149 $111.75 at Amazon

