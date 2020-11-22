Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Frye Handbags

The Amazon Black Friday sale has tons of hot sale items to reinvigorate your wardrobe, electronics, home, kitchen and then some.

During the Amazon Black Friday, it is still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers,& Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Black Friday. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories at the Amazon Black Friday sale including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, luggage, sandals, home decor, designer dresses,sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches and jewelry.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

If you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun on these major online sale events.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Greta Tote Frye Amazon Greta Tote Frye The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey. REGULARLY $228 $137.99 at Amazon

Mel Tote Bag Frye Amazon Mel Tote Bag Frye The Frye Mel Tote Bag comes in three different colors: camel, black and navy. REGULARLY $528 $309.83 at Amazon

Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag Frye Amazon Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag Frye This Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag is $298 off the retail price. It comes in dark taupe and natural. REGULARLY $428 $116.70 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $104 off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last). REGULARLY $148 $52.99 at Amazon

Jolie Hobo Frye Amazon Jolie Hobo Frye This Frye Jolie Hobo is 100% leather and $71 off the retail price. REGULARLY $198 $127.19 at Amazon

Odessa Crossbody Frye Amazon Odessa Crossbody Frye The Frye Odessa Crossbody is 100% leather with studded detail. REGULARLY $178 $93.90 at Amazon

Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Frye Amazon Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Frye This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag comes in six different colors and is 62% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $111.99 at Amazon

Mel Hobo Bag Frye Amazon Mel Hobo Bag Frye The Frye Mel Hobo Bag is available in five colors, including the black purse shown. This handbag is more than $199 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $398 $208 at Amazon

Reed Flap Crossbody Frye Amazon Reed Flap Crossbody Frye This fun Frye crossbody bag is available in four fun colors: burnt orange, sky, tan and sunflower. REGULARLY $228 $99.97 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is $149 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $388 $218.99 at Amazon

Sindy Hobo Frye Amazon Sindy Hobo Frye The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather and has buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors, as well. REGULARLY $228 $80.60 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is made with antique leather and is $120 off the retail price. This purse comes in six different colors too! REGULARLY $242.45 $120 at Amazon

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. The Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frye purse is more than $131 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $114.30 at Amazon

Reed Shoulder Tote Frye Amazon Reed Shoulder Tote Frye A must-have for the fall! This Frye's Reed Tote is made of soft leather with equestrian inspired detailing. Get this tote now for $199 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $200.99 at Amazon

Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag Frye Amazon Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag Frye The Frye Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag is crafted with antique pull up leather. This Frye purse is about $60 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $197.95 $148.46 at Amazon

Odessa Hobo Frye Amazon Odessa Hobo Frye The Frye Odessa Hobo is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. This purse comes in four colors: dark brown, black, cognac and forest. REGULARLY $160 $153.42 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is $76 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors! ORIGINALLY $198 $121.99 at Amazon

Melissa Leather Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Leather Hobo Frye The Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is 46% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style. REGULARLY $388 $219.99 at Amazon

