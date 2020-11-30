Shopping

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Underwear

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Underwear Stock Photo
Carol Yepes/Getty Images

The Amazon Cyber Monday deals are in full effect and is a gift that keeps on giving. The biggest shopping days of the year is jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on underwear. This Amazon Cyber Monday sale event is filled with fantastic markdowns on underwear from Calvin Klein, Warner, Felina, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more.  

No matter what kind of underwear you’re looking for, chances are Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has you covered. With underwear sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more!

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Cyber Monday. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, underwear, watches,  cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

ET Style scoured through the Amazon Prime members to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered! There are options for men, too. 

Check below for some of our top finds, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more of your for Cyber Monday favorite fashion picks!

Shop all Amazon Cyber Monday Underwear Deals.

Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Amazon
Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Calvin Klein
A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. 
REGULARLY $35
Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief
Hanes
Hanes Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief
Amazon
Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief
Hanes
These Hanes Sports-Inspired Boxer Briefs keep you cool while being activewear.
REGULARLY $35
Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Amazon
Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein
A cotton bikini panty is a must have for every woman. These Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini's provide maximum comfort.
REGULARLY $49
Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Calvin Klein
Ultra soft and sleek boxer trunks by Calvin Klein. 
REGULARLY $30
Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Amazon
Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein
Wear this Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bikini Panty for maximum comfort and style.
REGULARLY $20
Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Hanes
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Amazon
Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Hanes
These brief panties from Hanes are made with moisture-wicking, cool comfort fabric. 
REGULARLY $15
Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Hanes
Hanes Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Hanes
Featuring X-Temp technology, these Hanes boxer briefs adapt to temperature to keep you cool and dry.
REGULARLY $24.94
Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong (Prints)
Amazon
Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky low-rise thongs are oh so comfortable. 
REGULARLY $25
Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Amazon
Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Emporio Armani
Soft cotton trunks from Emporio Armani. This 3-pack also comes in 11 other color variations.
REGULARLY $44
Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Underwear Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties
Amazon
Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties
Calvin Klein
Bikini silhouette carousel panties from Calvin Klein make for the perfect fit. These are classic Calvin Klein underwears.
REGULARLY $35
Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Maidenform
Maidenform Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Amazon
Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Maidenform
These Maidenform lace boy shorts are good for any day of the week. These Maidenform Lace Boy Shorts comes in over 30 colors.
REGULARLY $12.00
Women’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Warner’s
Warner’s No Problems Seamless Panty
Amazon
Women’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Warner’s
A seamless fit from Warner's that does away with panty lines. 
REGULARLY $11.50
Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
Felina
Felina Thong Panty Low Rise
Amazon
Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
Felina
A comfortable fit and no panty lines from Felina. 
REGULARLY $70.00

