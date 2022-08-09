Shopping

Best Amazon Deals on Underwear: Shop Calvin Klein, Fruit of the Loom and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Underwear Stock Photo
Carol Yepes/Getty Images

It's time to take advantage of Amazon Deals and give your underwear drawer a refresh during this hot weather season. While Amazon always has tons of summer basics like dresses, sandals, and leggings, there are also plenty of Calvin Klein underwear and other major brands to peruse.

Whether you're upgrading your underwear drawer or you're looking for discounts, Amazon has tons of underwear to choose from, some with deals you won't be able to walk away from. We've zeroed in on underwear styles from brands like Calvin Klein, Fruit of the Loom, Hanes, Maidenform, Hanky Panky, and more. You can find sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and styles that match your mood like lingerie, briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more.

Below, shop ET's top underwear deals from Amazon.

Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs

These Calvin Klein Underwear micro plus boxer briefs are designed for exceptional stretch for a flexible fit. 

$43$33
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty

This three-pack of cotton stretch bikini panties is highly rated on Amazon. 

$35$31
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Low Rise Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Low Rise Trunks

These micro trunks from Calvin Klein are perfect for working out, but they're comfortable enough to wear all day. The short-cut inseam and ultra-soft microfiber prevents them from riding up and they provide with extra support in the pouch.

 

$20$17
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Panty
Women's Invisibles Thong Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Panty

This Calvin Klein thong delivers on the no-panty-line promise without sacrificing comfort. This Calvin Klein thong is available in over 20 colors and prints.

$15$11
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty

A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. 

$35$33
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants

If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease. 

$30$19
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack

Cotton bikini panties are a must-have for every woman. These Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini's provide maximum comfort.

$35$24
VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women
VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women
Amazon
VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women

These seamless thongs are a best-seller with over 40,000 five star reviews.

$20$15
Fruit of the Loom Women's Tag Free Cotton Brief Panties
Fruit of the Loom Women's Tag Free Cotton Brief Panties
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Women's Tag Free Cotton Brief Panties

You can never have too many pairs of cotton briefs and you can't beat this price!

$11$9
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Amazon
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack

These brief panties from Hanes are made with a moisture-wicking fabric designed for cool comfort. 

$11$10
Calvin Klein Men's Body Modal Trunks
Calvin Klein Men's Body Modal Trunks
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Body Modal Trunks

These trunks are made with luxuriously soft modal fabric and a soft waistband for additional comfort.

$60$41
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear Ladies Mid-high Waisted Briefs Panties 5-Pack
Amazon
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear

You get full coverage from Pokarla in these mid-high-waisted briefs. From size small to 3XX large, Amazon shoppers gush about how comfortable these cute undies are. 

$39$25
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty

A ten-pack of cotton bikini underwear at this price is a must-buy! These Amazon Essentials Underwear are also available in 6-packs of various colors and prints.

$23 $21
Wirapa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs
wirarpa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs Soft Underpants Breathable Ladies Panties 5 Pack
Amazon
Wirapa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs

Clear out your underwear drawer to make room for a 5-pack of soft high-waited briefs. Made with comfort in mind, they're made with a cotton and spandex blend in a variety of colors. 

$41$25
Hanky Panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief
hanky panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief
Amazon
Hanky Panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief

Sexy and slimming, Hanky Panky's Plus Signature Lace French Brief are lacy, stretchy and durable. 

$39$36
Maidenform Women's Cheeky Lace Boyshort
Maidenform Women's Sexy Must Haves Lace Cheeky Boyshort
Amazon
Maidenform Women's Cheeky Lace Boyshort

These pretty panties are well made with the quality that you expect from Maidenform. All-over lace gives you that smooth, no-panty-line look while providing plenty of tummy coverage. 

$13$8

 

 RELATED CONTENT:

The 16 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022

Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Most Stylish Tie-Dye Bikini — Get the Look

Shop The Best Discounts on Abercrombie Denim, Dresses, Swim and More

Our 25 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon For Summer 2022

The 12 Best White Pants to Add to Your Summer 2022 Wardrobe

Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are a Back-to-Office Wardrobe Staple

Taylor Swift Stunned in Leather Pants—Get the Look for Less

SKIMS Surprise Sale: Save Up to 60% on Bodysuits, Bras and Underwear

Ryan Gosling Reacts to His 'Barbie' Underwear and 10 Years With Eva Mendes (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone Reenacts 'Clueless' Calvin Klein Dress Scene With 11-Year-Old Son Bear