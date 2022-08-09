Best Amazon Deals on Underwear: Shop Calvin Klein, Fruit of the Loom and More
It's time to take advantage of Amazon Deals and give your underwear drawer a refresh during this hot weather season. While Amazon always has tons of summer basics like dresses, sandals, and leggings, there are also plenty of Calvin Klein underwear and other major brands to peruse.
Whether you're upgrading your underwear drawer or you're looking for discounts, Amazon has tons of underwear to choose from, some with deals you won't be able to walk away from. We've zeroed in on underwear styles from brands like Calvin Klein, Fruit of the Loom, Hanes, Maidenform, Hanky Panky, and more. You can find sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and styles that match your mood like lingerie, briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more.
Below, shop ET's top underwear deals from Amazon.
These Calvin Klein Underwear micro plus boxer briefs are designed for exceptional stretch for a flexible fit.
This three-pack of cotton stretch bikini panties is highly rated on Amazon.
These micro trunks from Calvin Klein are perfect for working out, but they're comfortable enough to wear all day. The short-cut inseam and ultra-soft microfiber prevents them from riding up and they provide with extra support in the pouch.
This Calvin Klein thong delivers on the no-panty-line promise without sacrificing comfort. This Calvin Klein thong is available in over 20 colors and prints.
A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe.
If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease.
Cotton bikini panties are a must-have for every woman. These Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini's provide maximum comfort.
These seamless thongs are a best-seller with over 40,000 five star reviews.
You can never have too many pairs of cotton briefs and you can't beat this price!
These brief panties from Hanes are made with a moisture-wicking fabric designed for cool comfort.
These trunks are made with luxuriously soft modal fabric and a soft waistband for additional comfort.
You get full coverage from Pokarla in these mid-high-waisted briefs. From size small to 3XX large, Amazon shoppers gush about how comfortable these cute undies are.
A ten-pack of cotton bikini underwear at this price is a must-buy! These Amazon Essentials Underwear are also available in 6-packs of various colors and prints.
Clear out your underwear drawer to make room for a 5-pack of soft high-waited briefs. Made with comfort in mind, they're made with a cotton and spandex blend in a variety of colors.
Sexy and slimming, Hanky Panky's Plus Signature Lace French Brief are lacy, stretchy and durable.
These pretty panties are well made with the quality that you expect from Maidenform. All-over lace gives you that smooth, no-panty-line look while providing plenty of tummy coverage.
