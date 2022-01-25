We're always trying to look good inside and out, and right about now, we're thinking about ways to refresh our faces. For that, NuFace devices and serums are top of mind at the moment -- and you can get the highly sought after skincare devices on Amazon.

The facial toning systems are known for their (completely painless) microcurrent facials that tone, lift and firm your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home -- right now, some of them are discounted with Amazon Deals.

The Advanced Facial Toning Kit, which includes the Trinity attachment, is one of our top picks from Amazon's expansive beauty products and tools. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it -- and fast.

ET's picks for best NuFace devices and products you can get with Amazon Deals.

NuFace Fix Amazon NuFace Fix Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- it firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go. $149 $104 Buy Now

NuFace Advanced Facial Toning Kit NuFace NuFace Advanced Facial Toning Kit We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $399 $339 Buy Now

NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device Amazon NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, legs, and other areas. $399 $301 Buy Now

NuFACE Facial Primers Amazon NuFACE Facial Primers This NuFace hydrating primer is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Phyto moist Complex which smoothens and moisturizes the skin. $48 $45 Buy Now

NuFACE Optimizing Mist Amazon NuFACE Optimizing Mist Designed for use with NuFace devices, this oil-free mist was created to help facial tone and prime your skin to absorb serums and moisturizers for a radiant glow while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkle $29 Buy Now

