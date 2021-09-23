Fall is officially here and there's no better time than now for a fall refresh. If you're looking to renew your wardrobe Amazon's Fall Sale has tons of deals on fall fashion. As students have headed back to school and some of us have returned to the office, we're back to worrying about cozy fall sweaters, fall jackets and winter coats which they've added to their Fall Fashion Guide. There are a lot to sift through during this Amazon sale, but we're seeing some great prices on underwear with Amazon's Fall deals.

Whether you're upgrading your underwear drawer or you're looking for fall discounts, Amazon has tons of deals on underwear with Amazon's Fall Sale. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on underwear styles from brands like Calvin Klein, Warner, Tommy Hilfiger, Felina, Thinx, Hanes, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more. You can find sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and deep discounts on lingerie, briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more!

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop our top underwear picks from Amazon's Fall Sale right here.

Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear Amazon Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear Technology meets style and comfort with these Thinx Menstrual Underwear. These Thinx Period Underwear are designed with built-in leak and odor protection to replace other menstrual products. $34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39) Buy Now

Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit Amazon Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit This lace bodysuit isn't just for special occasions. It's made with soft and flexible fibers to keep you comfortable no matter what you're wearing it under -- your favorite jeans and leather jacket for a sexy ensemble or you can save it for date night. $16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33) Buy Now

