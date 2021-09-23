Shopping

Best Amazon Fall Deals on Underwear -- Save Up To 50% Off Calvin Klein, Hanes & More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Fall is officially here and there's no better time than now for a fall refresh. If you're looking to renew your wardrobe Amazon's Fall Sale has tons of deals on fall fashion. As students have headed back to school and some of us have returned to the office, we're back to worrying about cozy fall sweaters, fall jackets and winter coats which they've added to their Fall Fashion Guide. There are a lot to sift through during this Amazon sale, but we're seeing some great prices on underwear with Amazon's Fall deals.

Whether you're upgrading your underwear drawer or you're looking for fall discounts, Amazon has tons of deals on underwear with Amazon's Fall Sale. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on underwear styles from brands like Calvin Klein, Warner, Tommy Hilfiger, Felina, Thinx, Hanes, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more.  You can find sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and deep discounts on lingerie, briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more!

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop our top underwear picks from Amazon's Fall Sale right here.

Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
A cotton bikini panty is a must have for every woman. These Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini's provide maximum comfort.
$27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49)
Wacoal Women's New Cotton Suede Full Brief Panty
Wacoal Women's New Cotton Suede Full Brief Panty
Amazon
Wacoal Women's New Cotton Suede Full Brief Panty
Both comfortable and feminine, Wacoal's Cotton Suede Full Brief Panty is made with pima cotton and spandex with a high-cut leg and lace waistband.   
$19 AT AMAZON
Maidenform Women's Cheeky Lace Boyshort
Maidenform Women's Sexy Must Haves Lace Cheeky Boyshort
Amazon
Maidenform Women's Cheeky Lace Boyshort
These pretty panties are well made with the quality that you expect from Maidenform. All-over lace gives you that smooth, no-panty-line look while providing plenty of tummy coverage. 
$4 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $12)
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty
A ten-pack of cotton bikini underwear at this price is a must-buy! These Amazon Essentials Underwear are also available in 6-packs of various colors and prints.
$20 AT AMAZON
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Amazon
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
These brief panties from Hanes are made with a moisture-wicking fabric designed for cool comfort. 
$8 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15)
VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women
VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women
Amazon
VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women
Also available in solid black and beige colors, these seamless thongs are a best-seller with over 26,000 five star reviews.
$13 (REGULARLY $15)
Wirapa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs
wirarpa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs Soft Underpants Breathable Ladies Panties 5 Pack
Amazon
Wirapa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs
Clear out your underwear drawer to make room for a 5-pack of soft high-waited briefs. Made with comfort in mind, they're made with a cotton and spandex blend in a variety of colors. 
$24 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Maidenform Women's Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Thong
Maidenform Women's Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Thong with Cool Comfort
Amazon
Maidenform Women's Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Thong
Feeling slim and sexy on a night out with your sweetheart is easy with Maidenform's Tummy Shaping Thong. It has breathable stretch lace so you feel comfortable and look feminine at the same time. 
$6 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $21)
Maidenform Women’s Microfiber with Lace Boyshort Panty
Maidenform Women’s Microfiber with Lace Boyshort Panty
Amazon
Maidenform Women’s Microfiber with Lace Boyshort Panty
These panties are not regular underwear. Cute and comfortable, the Maidenform boy short gives you all the coverage you need. These boy shorts are available in over 40 prints and colors. 
$3 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $12)
Felina Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
Felina Thong Panty Low Rise
Amazon
Felina Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
A comfortable fit and no panty lines from Felina. These are selling out fast, so grab them while your size is still available! 
$50 AT AMAZON
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Panty
Women's Invisibles Thong Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Panty
This Calvin Klein thong delivers on the no-panty-line promise without sacrificing comfort. This Calvin Klein thong is available in over 20 colors and prints.
$12 AT AMAZON
Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear
Thinx Hiphugger Period Underwear
Amazon
Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear
Technology meets style and comfort with these Thinx Menstrual Underwear. These Thinx Period Underwear are designed with built-in leak and odor protection to replace other menstrual products. 
$34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39)
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear Ladies Mid-high Waisted Briefs Panties 5-Pack
Amazon
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear
You get full coverage from Pokarla in these mid-high-waisted briefs. From size small to 3XX large, Amazon shoppers gush about how comfortable these cute undies are. 
$23 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $33)
Hanky Panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief
hanky panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief
Amazon
Hanky Panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief
Sexy and slimming, Hanky Panky's Plus Signature Lace French Brief are lacy, stretchy and durable. Get them now for 60% off the regular price. 
$19 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. 
$24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Low Rise Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Low Rise Trunks
These micro trunks from Calvin Klein are perfect for working out, but they're comfortable enough to wear all day. The short-cut inseam and ultra-soft microfiber prevents them from riding up and they provide with extra support in the pouch.  
$16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $28)
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
The Calvin Klein brand is known for quality undergarments and this modern bikini panty is no exception. This bikini panty is made with a blend of cotton and modal so it's both soft and breathable. 
$11 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong (Prints)
Amazon
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky low-rise thongs are oh so comfortable. Cute and lacy, they make the perfect addition to your (or your sweetheart's) lingerie drawer. 
$22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit
Avidlove Women One Piece Lingerie Deep V Teddy Sexy Lace Bodysuit
Amazon
Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit
This lace bodysuit isn't just for special occasions. It's made with soft and flexible fibers to keep you comfortable no matter what you're wearing it under -- your favorite jeans and leather jacket for a sexy ensemble or you can save it for date night. 
$16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33)
Emporio Armani Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Emporio Armani Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Amazon
Emporio Armani Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Soft cotton trunks from Emporio Armani. This 3-pack also comes in a wide selection of colors.
$45 AT AMAZON
Hanes Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Hanes Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Hanes Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Featuring X-Temp technology, these Hanes boxer briefs adapt to temperature to keep you cool and dry.
$21 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39)
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease. Get them now for 19% off. 
$24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Hanes Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief
Hanes Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief
Amazon
Hanes Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief
These Hanes Sports-Inspired Boxer Briefs keep you cool while being active. Bonus: These boxer briefs have advanced odor protection for those days you workout extra hard. 
$17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)

